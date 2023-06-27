McLaren is celebrating 60 years and they have something special in store for its fans in Singapore. A racing team created by Bruce McLaren in 1963, the brand has become one of the most iconic race teams and sports car brands in the world today.

To celebrate this long-standing success story, McLaren Singapore, by Eurokars Supersports, has launched an exclusive, locally designed and curated 60 Years Collection, commemorating McLaren’s six decades of automotive excellence.

This limited-production collection pays homage to McLaren’s illustrious racing heritage and provides enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of the brand’s storied history – items can be purchased individually or as a set.

The McLaren 60 Years Tin Box Set for instance comes housed in a tin box in McLaren’s Papaya Orange. Inside, collectors will find an assortment of items that embody the spirit of McLaren’s enduring success. This includes a commemorative car plate, decal, pin, and a set of 3 cash cards, all in the theme of McLaren 60 Years.

Part of the collection offered by McLaren Singapore includes the McLaren 60 Years Cash Card Collectibles with Pin set. Packed in a McLaren Velocity Orange envelope and secured with a meticulously crafted MCL60 pin, the set of 3 cash cards were designed to highlight the past, present and future – from Bruce McLaren’s first car, the Austin 7 Ulster, to the ultra-rare single seater track-only McLaren Solus GT.

The McLaren Singapore 60 Years Collection is priced from SGD60 to SGD260 (Before GST). However fans wanting to own a piece of the merchandise will have to act fast because only a limited number of sets will be available for sale in Singapore. For further updates, check out McLaren Singapore on Instagram.

(Images: McLaren Singapore)