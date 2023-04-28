When it comes to production fast, seductive and powerful supercars, few can measure up to the calibre of McLaren. To emphatically prove that point yet again, the automaker has lifted the covers off its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar – the McLaren 750S.

Kitted with a powerful V8 engine and segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne, the new model offers a 22PS advantage over its closest competitor. Designed to take the supercar driving experience to new heights, the new model takes the outstanding attributes of the renowned 720S to the next level.

The new McLaren 750S boasts a new rear-wheel drive and impressive weight-reduction across its design. Meticulous analysis of benchmark predecessor sees around 30% of components new or changed, making the 750S more powerful, lighter, quicker and even more thrilling and engaging.

Key to this is its carbon fibre monocoque construction, which is core to low vehicle weight. The 750S is lighter than 720S by 30kg (DIN) and at lightest dry weight of just 1,277kg, a remarkable 193 kg less than its closest competitor. It also features weight-saving carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren.

Built For Speed

Available in coupe and convertible form, the 750S is unashamedly a supercar for the purist. Both are equally fast and nimble with little deficit in terms of performance. This is down to the carbon fibre upper structure and composite Retractable Hard Top (RHT), which makes the Spider just 49kg heavier than its coupe sibling.

A large part of its impressive levels of performance is down to what’s under the hood. The McLaren 750S is kitted with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which produces 750PS and 800Nm. Paired with a 7-speed transmission with revised ratios optimises acceleration, it accomplishes the century sprint in 2.8 seconds. Standstill to 200kmh is made in 7.2 seconds with the Spider in just 7.3 seconds.

With the new 750S, McLaren defines a new benchmark for supercar performance and driver exhilaration. Engineers and designers have managed to increase the downforce to afford even better aerodynamic balance than 720S. McLaren’s new supercar also offers a number of firsts and new equipment that solidifies its sporty pedigee.

This includes the newest generation of McLaren’s acclaimed linked-hydraulic suspension – PCC III, which debuts on the 750S. It also boasts, amongst others, bespoke accumulator tuning, new lightweight springs and dampers and revised geometry and delivering even greater agility, feel and feedback.

The 750S also benefits from renowned McLaren steering with electro-hydraulic assistance. This has been further sharpened with faster steering ratio and a new power-assistance pump for greater refinement. For those requiring a bit more bite, McLaren has a new track brake upgrade available, which combines the ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from McLaren Senna system with a new booster and vacuum pump.

Driver Focused

Make no mistake, the 750S is built for speed and it shows too in its design. With an extended front splitter, narrower eye-socket intakes, new rear wheel arch vents and lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing and new front and rear bumpers, the vehicle sits like a menacing beast. The moment the engine is turned, the car roars to life with the centre-exit exhaust inspired by McLaren P1 delivering a new, distinctive crescendo.

When it’s time to go, a new vehicle-lift system operated by a single button raises front of car in just four seconds. This is less than half the time of its predecessor and faster than any other McLaren to date.

Stepping inside, drivers are greeted by a new driver-focused cockpit. TechLux and Performance interior themes offer full Nappa leather or Alcantara and Nappa leather materials to choose from. High-profile interior options include Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats and a new Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.

It also sets new standards for engagement with displays and controls within easy reach. A new driver-centric, column-mounted instrument display flanked by rocker switches that control Active Dynamic settings is at the heart of the new set up. This McLaren innovation allows suspension and powertrain modes to be changed with hands on the steering wheel for added convenience.

A new exclusive new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) feature also allows the driver to store a favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain and transmission settings and return to this with the push of a button. The McLaren 750S is also up-to-date in terms of connectivity with Apple CarPlay as standard, as are USB-C and USB-A for fast charging of devices.

(Images: McLaren)