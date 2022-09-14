In July this year, two electric cars were launched that fired the imagination: the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ and the Tesla Model Y. Two cars from highly celebrated brands, which are taking assertive steps in the move towards sustainability and carbon neutrality.

As a publication that believes in stewardship, that the modern gentleman should strive for sophistication while also working to protect his realm from the ravages of climate change, we were heartened.

But while both cars produce zero carbon emissions, they were built for different purposes. Tesla’s Model Y is a mid-sized five-seater SUV, combining range, performance, safety and technology. It is clearly meant to be a family car. You can see it in the safety features of the car, such as its electronic stability and traction control, its six front row and two side curtain airbags, as well as its LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) attachments.

It also has a network of seven cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors for collision detection and avoidance that works in tandem with its automatic emergency braking. It comes in two modes: the Rear-Wheel Drive, and the performance edition featuring Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Electric Benz

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is a luxury saloon, a product of AMG, Mercedes Benz’s high-performance subsidiary. It is a sleeker car, with aerodynamism an integral part of its design and engineering. Featuring a striking one-bow line and frameless, coupé-like doors with flush door handles and a high-arched beltline, the EQS 53 4Matic+ is eye-catching as much as it is aero-acoustically optimised.

The engineers at AMG wanted a sensory treat for drivers, and designed the AMG Sound Experience Performance, creating four futuristic industro-tech modes of sound, each one like something out of a sci-fi film so it truly feels like you are driving an electric car.

In a way, they are the perfect background sounds to herald in the future. It’s an opinion that Mercedes-Benz reinforces. “The EQS offers insight into the potential and future of the luxury electric vehicle category, redefining automotive luxury and sets a new benchmark in sustainable mobility.

We are excited for consumers to come and experience the cutting-edge of innovation and luxury,” Claudius Steinhoff, President & CEO of Daimler Southeast Asia/ Mercedes-Benz Singapore, says. Comparing these two might not be fair to either car. They were designed with vastly different end goals in mind.

That said, in several measures, the difference between the two cars is negligible. For example, the EQS 53 4Matic+ goes from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, while the Tesla Model Y, in its dual motor all-wheel drive form, is faster by 0.1 seconds.

Both have a maximum speed of 250 km/h. Both feature intelligent support, exemplified in the EQS with the MBUX Hyperscreen, and the Tesla app in the Model Y. They play their part not just in entertainment and navigation, but also in safety.

Going The Distance

Where the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ pips the Tesla Model Y is in range and power output. The EQS 53 4Matic+ can go as far as 570 km (just 20 km short of a drive from Singapore to Penang Island) at full battery, much further than the Model Y, which travels 514 km (slightly more than the distance from Singapore to Ipoh). When you consider that the Tesla Model Y is part of the world’s largest network of superchargers, this difference might not really factor much.

With over 35,000 superchargers worldwide that can pump in 200 km of range into a Tesla’s battery within a matter of minutes, Tesla is the leader in charging support for their vehicles.

The entry by Mercedes is also a more powerful car. At peak efficiency, the EQS 53 4Matic+ operates at a power output of 484 kW while the Model Y runs at 250 kW. Meanwhile, the Model Y trumps its counterpart in versatility, with modular seating options and a cargo space of over 2,100 litres, almost four times that of the EQS, which holds 580 litres.

As I said, the two are designed for different purposes. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is built for power and performance, while the Tesla Model Y is a more balanced vehicle. We understand that comparing these two cars might be comparing apples to oranges.

They were built for different purposes, to fulfil the needs of different market segments. But their similarities are undeniable. And the most important similarity is this: if all automotive manufacturers follow their example in combining power and performance with a perfectly zero-emissions engine, then it will not be difficult for us to move more confidently towards net zero.

(Images: Mercedes-Benz + Tesla)