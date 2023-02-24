Mercedes-Benz And Moncler Collaborate To Re-Imagine G Class

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz and Italian luxury fashion house Moncler recently revealed their unique art collaboration, dubbed Project Mondo G, on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-roader.

This is the first time that Moncler has collaborated with an automotive brand. The launch of the art piece took place at Moncler’s “Art of Genius” live show during London Fashion Week on 20 February.

More about the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler collaboration

G-Class off-roader gets Moncler’s signature style

The collaboration showcases the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in a signature Moncler puffer jacket design.

The near-perfect geometric design of the G-Class combines well with the lined patterns of the Moncler reflective surfaces. The unique design is most prominent on the roof of the car and has large, open wheels.

On the back of the car is the Moncler branding, in the shape of a huge zipper detail.

Weighing 2.5 tonnes, Project Mondo G reportedly took a year to create. It measures 4.6 metres in length, 2.8 metres in height and 3.4 metres in width, including wheels.

Mercedes’ ‘Art of Imagination’ campaign

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that the project is the “hero showcar” of its ‘Art of Imagination’ campaign “that accompanies the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler co-creation with social media, out-of-home (OOH) and PR assets for a broad global activation.”

Britta Seeger, a member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, called the collaboration an “X-factor brand moment,” adding that it “opens new horizons and a potential of opportunities for more news to come soon.”

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said that Project Mondo G is “a very bold design statement.”

“Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets,” added Wagener.

(Main and Featured images: Thibaut Grevet Müller for Mercedes-Benz)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore