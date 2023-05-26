The MINI is perhaps the epitome of a lifestyle vehicle. Cute, funky and stylish, it is undoubtedly a vehicular icon in a class of its own. But the MINI also boasts some pretty impressive racing credentials – its historic Monte Carlo Rally win in 1964 certainly comes to mind. Now for those on the lookout to experience a hint of that motorsport DNA and legendary go-kart feel, the new MINI John Cooper Works 3-door 1to6 Edition should be right up your alley.

Now what began as an alliance to turn the humble Mini into a racing champion, MINI John Cooper Works is built for drivers who demand the ultimate in performance engineering and styling. Now, MINI celebrates the heart of driving excitement – the manual transmission – with the launch of the new MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition. The bad news, MINI is only making 999 units of these babies.

Can You Drive Stick?

Available with six-speed manual transmission and stainless-steel pedals as standard – together deriving the model’s name – the 1to6 Edition offers motorists an authentic, unfiltered driving experience. Powered by a John Cooper Works 4-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, delivering 231 hp, the limited run model accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

Offered as a fixed specification, the 1to6 Edition is finished in Midnight Black Metallic paint, further complimented by a Piano Black exterior trim, Jet Black 18” Circuit Spoke alloy wheels and Darkened Rear Glass. An edition-specific centre-running Bonnet Stripe – featuring a repeated manual transmission graphic – spans the length of the vehicle. Bespoke 1to6 Edition badging found on the C-pillar, side scuttles and at the rear of the vehicle completes the exterior design.

Moving inside, the same emblem decorates the door sills, floor mats and features on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel, whilst a 3D embossed variant is etched into passenger side trim using a subtle tone-on-tone design. “One of 999” lettering – also embossed – to the left of the steering wheel and printed on Panoramic Sunroof highlight the exclusivity of the model.

Red accents are found throughout the cockpit, including the leather stitching on the gear shift, ambient lighting and the glowing bezel surrounding the central instrument. The edition is rounded off by a special key cap embellished with the 1to6 logo-design.

The 1to6 Edition boasts a high level of specification including, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Comfort Access, Driving Assistance, Ambient Lighting, Reversing Camera and Parking Assistant including Front and Rear Park Distance Control.

Standard technology comprises an 8.8” touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Head-up Display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, and a Digital Dashboard.

(Images: MINI)