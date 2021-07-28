Sustainable transport is a step closer now in Singapore with the opening of Orchard Central’s Tesla V3 Supercharger Station. Far East Organization has officially opened the highly anticipated electric vehicle superchargers to the public.

The V3 Supercharger station is Tesla’s first-ever Supercharger station in Singapore and Southeast Asia. Located on the level 9 car park of Orchard Central, the station consists of three Tesla V3 Superchargers.

The opening of the new supercharging station in Orchard Central is both timely and strategic. Nestled within the bustling retail area of Orchard Road, it is undoubtedly a prime site for the first Tesla Supercharger station in the city. The shopping mall is the latest addition to Tesla’s global list of over 2,500 Supercharger stations with over 25,000 Superchargers around the world.

It also brings the total number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Far East Organization properties to eight. However, the three new Tesla V3 Superchargers are only compatible with Tesla models.

Fast Charging E-Mobility

The V3 represents a totally new architecture for supercharging. According to Tesla, this fast-charge system delivers speeds of 240 kW, doubling the automaker’s existing 120 kW cap (V2 Supercharger). Tesla claims the V3 enables 1,600 km per hour of charge when operating at peak efficiency.

In terms of numbers that translates to a 120km range gain with a charge time of just five minutes for the Model 3 Long Range. V3 Supercharging will ultimately cut the amount of time customers spend charging by an average of 50 per cent.

“We support the Government’s vision of a cleaner and more sustainable Singapore driven by green transport,” expressed, Felicia Ang, Assistant Director, Retail Business Group, Far East Organization. “To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and an efficient infrastructure to serve them across the country, the Tesla V3 Superchargers at Orchard Central are a welcome addition to the total number of charging stations accessible to EV drivers nationwide. We will continue to do our part by helping to make EV charging infrastructure more accessible across our properties.”

The new V3 Superchargers at Orchard Central are available 24/7.

(Main Image: Far East Organization)