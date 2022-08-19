In March, Porsche and Pixar announced that they are creating a 911 inspired by Sally Carrera from ‘Cars’.

Well, the car’s finally revealed! Earlier this year, Porsche embarked on the marvellous journey of creating a road-legal Sally Carrera 911 to mark the 20th anniversary of the character from Pixar Animation Studios’ fan-favourite ‘Cars’.

A 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera in the popular film, an ambitious team from Pixar Animation Studios (led by Cars Production Designer, Bob Pauley, and Creative Director, Jay Ward), Style Porsche in Weissach, and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart worked together throughout the past few months to construct the one-and-only street-ready Sally Carrera — that will be auctioned with proceeds going to Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR.

Produced in Zuffenhausen and to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, the project is as special as it gets. After all, there will only be one actual unit. The special edition model is adorned with a one-of-a-kind light blue body (or Sallybluemetallic) that’s completely hand applied, a nod to Sally Carrera’s appearance in the film.

For the first time ever, Porsche Design has introduced a three-tone design for its interiors; highlighting the uniqueness of the project — utilising Pepita houndstooth fabric upholstery. Porsche 911 Sally Special is said to be based on the 480-PS 911 Carrera GTS, described as the quickest variant of the 911 Carrera model line.

Since the team’s inaugural meeting back in November 2021, ten months of hardwork and determination went into the production and manufacturing of just one car. That included conjuring and designing the interior of the model, which, of course, Sally doesn’t have. Outside, the team has equipped the Porsche 911 Sally Special with a unique set of custom updated Sally 20- to 21-inch wheels with a five-arm design rim whereas the inside of the model is fitted with a classic Sally Carrera badge as well as the catchphrase, ‘Kachow’, made famous by Lightning McQueen. On brand with its singularity, the future owner of the Porsche 911 Sally Special will also be the proud host to a beautifully crafted blue key; made in the shape of the car itself.

As mentioned, the main objective of this project is to raise as much money as possible for Girls. Inc and UNHCR — providing long-term support for children education programmes for young girls and supporting families (especially women and children) forced to flee Ukraine. How much will the Porsche 911 Sally Special be auctioned off for? You don’t have to wait too long to find out. The auction by RM Sotheby’s will be held on 20 August as part of California’s Monterey Car Week. Meanwhile, let’s take some time to marvel at the very special… Sally Special.

(All photos by Porsche)

This story was first featured on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur