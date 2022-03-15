Porsche Is Auctioning A One-Off 911 Inspired By Pixar’s Sally Carrera From ‘Cars’

Disney and Pixar fans, if you have been fascinated by the world of animated Pixar cars here’s one more reason to rejoice. To begin the 20th anniversary celebrations of the iconic character— Sally Carrera from Pixar Animation Studio’s Cars franchise, Porsche has been working for several months to create a unique car for a charitable auction by RM Sotheby’s.

The auction proceeds will go for life-changing programs for girls and young women through Girls Inc. as well as the UNHCR to provide aid and help to children and their families affected by the Ukraine conflict.

Here’s more on the car

Though there are a few more years left until the film’s 20th anniversary, the luxury car giant is already working on a one-off Porsche 911 Carrera. Helmed by Cars’ Creative Director Jay Ward and Production Designer Bob Pauley, Style Porsche in Weissach and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart are working together to commemorate this event.

The Porsche car

This special edition is inspired by the character Sally Carrera, who is based on a 2002 Porsche 911. This new Porsche design, a fully road-legal car, will be a 992-generation model that seems to be a Carrera GTS with a manual transmission. Porsche‘s design and Exclusive Manufaktur teams are working with a small group of Pixar employees to make the car an accurate replication of the Pixar character.

This upcoming new car will have the same blue shade of paint on the body and added exterior elements. Bringing the car from the screen to the roads, Porsche is giving a modern makeover to Sally. New creative wheels, custom badges, extra silver trim and, most definitely, the tattoo are being incorporated.

The interior will have a light colour with blue accents and custom side sills. Since it is a special-edition Porsche, the car will also feature a one-off watch to match, along with special luggage, a physical map of Radiator Springs, a special owner’s manual and detailed books with the designing process.

“We wanted to help, somehow, and as a team we realised we could perhaps harness what we were working on to raise money. The whole project began with the premise that Sally’s character was devoted to helping others and it seems right that this should continue 20 years on,” said Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios.

“The collaboration between Pixar and Porsche is a first of its kind and quite fitting the Co-Creation approach of the recently announced Exclusive Manufaktur Sonderwunsch program that allows customers to realise their dream cars. Whoever gets the keys to this special road car will enjoy many great road trips,” said Boris Apenbrink, Director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles at Porsche AG.

Sally Carrera in Cars

What started as a fun project has taken the shape of a noble cause. In Disney and Pixar’s Cars, Sally Carrera is a beautiful 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera from California who is tired of life in the fast lane and is making a new start in the small town of Radiator Springs. She is the town’s attorney and is extremely dedicated to helping Radiator Springs be “back on the map.” She is seen striving and working hard to make a difference and most importantly to help.

(Main and feature image credit: Porsche)