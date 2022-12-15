Renault Singapore will be transitioning towards full electrification with the first model of the entire Electric Vehicle (EV) range set to launch in 2023. The move is aligned with Renault’s global directive towards widening its electric mobility offerings and Singapore’s Green Plan 2030. The range will include new commercial and passenger EV models, all set to arrive throughout the year.

This bodes well for drivers looking for a more sustainable and greener commute for their daily driver. It also marks a new chapter for Renault in Singapore following its foray into electrification in 2011 with the launch of the Fluence Z.E.

Subsequently in 2012, Renault Singapore introduced the first EV commercial van to the local market, the earliest generation Kangoo Z.E., followed by the second generation Kangoo Z.E. in 2018. Within that same year, the Renault ZOE 100% electric compact hatch was also launched.

Equipped with 120 years of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and its experience as a pioneer in the EV market, the Renault Group is now looking to reposition itself from being an “automotive brand” to a “technology, services and energy brand”.

As such, the brand is now aiming to maintain its electric leadership, expand its electric mobility product offerings and achieve Zero CO2 footprint in Europe by 2040. This transition towards electrification will be harmonised in the Singapore market.

Renault Singapore Goes Full Electric

All Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models here has been sold out in 2022 to make way for a new wave of EV models, that will start to arrive in early 2023. Local consumers can look forward to an extensive range of electric models with Renault Singapore’s shift towards being a full EV brand. This EV transition coincides and aligns itself with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, where all newly registered cars are to be of cleaner-energy models.

The first amongst the series of new EV models to be launched here, would be the all new Renault Kangoo E-Tech, which is expected to arrive by early 2023. This is the third generation of the fully electric Kangoo Z.E. van, which was first introduced in Singapore back in 2012.

Continuously, Renault Singapore plans to unveil the highly anticipated all new Renault Megane E-Tech, a spacious C-segment EV in Q3 of 2023 and the all new Renault Trafic E-Tech large commercial EV van by early 2024. Towards the end of 2024, the new all-electric Renault 5 (R5) will make its debut here, followed by the new generation iconic electric Renault 4 (4EVER) in 2025.

(Images: Renault Singapore)