You’ve got to hand it to Rolls-Royce. After revealing the Boat Tail and an electric model, the brand has just released a bespoke whisky and cigar chest. The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is the latest edition to the brand’s Connoisseur’s Collection.

Not one to just limit their capabilities to four wheels, we have seen Rolls-Royce reveal some unique offerings lately. It recently added a new collection to its luggage range. Not too long ago it also revealed a champagne chest. The Rolls-Royce Cellarette now joins this extended collection.

The Rolls-Royce Experience

This luxurious whisky and cigar chest, is designed to entertain and delight guests. In true Rolls-Royce style, it features precision engineering, exquisite hand craftsmanship and a breath-taking presentation of luxury.

The leather lined, black anodised aluminium bottle holder accommodates an array of bottle sizes. It also boasts a Spanish Cedarwood-lined humidor, complete with hygrometer as well as an intricately detailed cigar cutter and lighter, made by S.T. Dupont, Paris.

Its polished aluminium chassis, enveloped by embossed Rolls-Royce Havana leather complete with an Obsidian Ayous Open Pore veneer serving tray with Spirit of Ecstasy inlay, makes the Cellarette the perfect accessory for any Rolls-Royce owner with a passion for convivial hosting. Although the Cellarette will fit into the rear of any Rolls-Royce, it truly comes into its own as a centrepiece at an al fresco dining experience, or as an accompaniment at an intimate gathering.

The dark exterior opens to emit a warm ambient glow. Once unfurled, the client is presented with hand-blown lowball glasses, each exquisitely finished with the ‘RR’ monogram. These glasses rotate outwards as the unit opens, evoking a charming sense of theatre. Accompanying the humidor are the perfect accessories for the cigar enthusiast.

Magnetically held at either end of the cassette are two smaller containers – one the cigar cutter and lighter and engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression, and the other for an ashtray. To ensure compact transit, the ashtray’s cigar cradles extend only once the container is opened.

The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is available to acquire through Rolls-Royce dealerships.

(Images: Rolls-Royce)