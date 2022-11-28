Luxury automobile giant Rolls-Royce has taken its first major step towards becoming completely electric by 2030, with the unveiling of the brand new Spectre. The first fully electric vehicle (EV) from the house of Rolls-Royce, the car is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s ethos, values and high-end sleek design.

Embarking on a ‘bold new chapter,’ the Spectre spells a “prophecy fulfilled, a promise kept and an undertaking completed,” as per their official website. It shows 120 years of excellent craftsmanship and the brand’s tryst with innovation to be completely suited to electrification. It is expected to roll out in the last quarter of 2023.

More about Rolls-Royce Spectre

First fully-electric luxury car from the marque

The Spectre is built entirely of aluminium to keep the vehicle lightweight without compromising on finesse. While it goes without saying that most electric vehicles define supreme and soundless comfort and fast movements without hampering the environment, the Spectre brings in the Rolls-Royce edge and elevates these factors.

The car has EV currents flowing through its fibres. Before launching, the company put the EV through a tough 2.5 million km testing to ensure high standards of performance. It is expected to go almost 520 km on a single charge and has a power consumption of 21.5 kWh per 100 km and causes 0 g/km Co2 emissions.

Branded as the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, such outstanding specs make the Spectre a worthy successor to the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupé.

Mechanical specs, power and dimensions

Although final touches are being given to improve the power, acceleration and range figures of this beast, the Spectre has had an excellent record till now. According to the Rolls-Royce website, the car is expected to have an “all-electric range of 320 miles/520 kilometres WLTP and offer 900Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain. It is anticipated to achieve 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds).”

These stunning features are boxed inside the state-of-the-art vehicle with two doors and four seats. Measuring almost 5.5 m in length and 2 m in width, the car weighs about three tons. The interior echoes unparalleled sophistication with ‘Starlight Door’ and canopy that has 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars.’ One can customise it with wood Canadel Panelling as well.

The exterior is equally impressive and holds the classic Rolls-Royce superiority. Though the edges are smoothed, the power and roar of a sports car remain intact. With split headlights and the widest grille among any other luxury car from the house, the Spectre is yet another reminder of all the iconic Rolls-Royce features, only more modernised.

The Spectre takes the luxury EV a notch higher with the new ‘Spirit’ software architecture with full ‘Whispers’ integration. These are dreamy terms coined by the company for allowing users to voice control the car for parking and pre-heating.

(Main and featured image credit: Rolls-Royce)

This story was first featured on Prestige Singapore