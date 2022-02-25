The 2022 Nissan Leaf Gets A Stylish Refresh And New Alloy Wheels

The electric vehicle that started it all is getting a refreshed new look.

Yes, the 2022 Nissan Leaf is coming and it’s bringing with it a refreshed new look with vibrant colour choices. Its also kitted with striking new alloy wheels along with intricate exterior detailing, that aligns with Nissan’s new brand identity.

Nissan’s fresh glow to the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle is fitting as the model continues to play a key role in accelerating the shift to electrification. With eye-catching style and innovative technology, the iconic zero-emission vehicle will no doubt appeal to drivers looking for a sustainable seat of wheels for their daily commute.

The 2022 Nissan Leaf receives tweaks in its exterior design. This includes intricate detailing to striking alloy wheel options – offering customers a dynamic aesthetic. A refinement of the highly successful Leaf, the 2022 model also provides a tried-and-tested suite of advanced driving assistance systems. Standard features include ProPILOT, and infotainment technologies such as the on-board NissanConnect system.

These new tweaks to the flagship Nissan EV will further fuel the automaker’s ambitions in the field of electrics. The Japanese automaker is preparing for a strong product offensive with a fully electrified line-up offering after the summer.

Nissan is reportedly looking at launching 23 new electrified models including 15 full EVs by 2030. All of this would not be possible of course without the Leaf. To date, the model has made the thrill of electric driving accessible to over 577,000 customers worldwide. The 2022 Nissan Leaf will surely add to that number.

Dynamic And Electrifying Design

From the wheels up, the 2022 model introduces intricate exterior styling refinements, enhancing the dynamism of the model’s distinctive appearance. The model also features Nissan’s new brand logo on the wheels, front grille, and rear.

New 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel options bring an increased element of sportiness. Slick black fascia also helps adds a premium feel to the wheels. Customers also benefit from a refreshed line-up of exterior colours, from the sleek to the bold and energetic.

In Europe, the model is offered in five monotone colours and five two-tone options. Following successes with sister models like the Qashqai and Ariya, two new hues have been added. This includes Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue, which elevates the style factor for the model.

A Connected Driving Experience

The new model is offered with two battery options that deliver up to 385km (WLTP) of autonomy. It combines an efficient electric driving experience with extensive driving assistance and connectivity technologies, infused with over 10 years of Nissan electric vehicle knowledge and innovation.

The ProPILOT technology enables the 2022 Nissan Leaf to automatically stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front. Additionally, the innovative e-Pedal provides the option to accelerate, decelerate and stop with only one pedal for maximum comfort on the move.

Customers will also gain a suite of infotainment features within the on-board NissanConnect system, featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Remote operation of features such as climate control are also available through the NissanConnect Services app. Owners can also link their 2022 Nissan Leaf to their Amazon Alexa smart home device for added convenience.

(Images: Nissan)