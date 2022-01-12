The ARES S1 Teases A New Era For Performance Luxury Automobiles

Sporty, sexy, fast, and desirable, the ARES S1 supercar is a setting the bar for automotive design. Unfortunately though, spotting the model on streets will be tough as only 24 versions of it will be made available across the world.

Hand-crafted in carbon fibre, the supercar takes coachbuilding to another level, offering buyers a tailor-made supercar that fits their desires and taste. Each ARES S1 is unique, however they do share some similarities.

It’s dramatic low-profile is similar to racing prototypes from the 70s and 80s. Those elements are further accentuated with curvaceous wheel arches, with sculptured side skirts and forward sitting cockpit. Combined, they give a sleek and aggressive stance to the model.

The ARES S1 is powered by a naturally aspirated V8 delivering power to the wheels via an 8-speed dual clutch transmission. The interior combines the finest Alcantara and Napa leather that is quilted in specific areas.

To uncover the many facets of the ARES S1 and what its maker, ARES Modena, intends to bring to the luxury supercar market, one has to look back at the history of coachbuilding, which dates back to the 1900s mainly in Europe and the UK.

From Past To Present

Automotive artisans created and hand-built cars for affluent car collectors, connoisseurs, and automobile manufacturers. The designers, engineers and craftsmen combined artistry, passion, creativity, and technology to produce rare collectible automobiles.

The golden age of coachbuilding was in the 1930s, a period that witnessed the creation of the most extravagant cars. Later, in the 1960s, Italy became the main centre for the most reputable coachbuilders. Then, coachbuilders set new trends in design and style that would influence the most desirable motorcars.

Many one-off coach built motorcars remain priceless today, and are admired by their owners in their private collections as works of art. The ARES S1 undoubtedly fits into this category.

While the vision of ARES Modena is focused squarely on the future of the luxury automotive industry, its roots are planted in the past and the grand tradition of Italian coachbuilding. It is an art form synonymous with craftsmanship and outstanding manufacturing, with each product made to order and by hand.

Headquartered in the European supercar community of Modena, Italy ─ home to the legendary Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Pagani, ARES uses advanced technologies to offer the highest level of individualization, as the designers, engineers, and craftsmen bring dream cars to life.

Advanced computer CAD systems, 3D scanning, and 3D printing are used to bring each machine to life. This technological step is bringing coachbuilding into a new era with unlimited possibilities.

(Images: Ares Design)