The Audi e-tron GT is here and it’s a significant occasion for drivers looking for a vehicle with true electrifying performance. Together with the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in 50 and 55 variant guises, Audi has the most extensive EV offering in the premium segment.

There’s no doubt that with the Audi e-tron GT, the German automaker is demonstrating its plans for shaping an emotive and exciting future of mobility. The four-door coupé combines emotive design with a powerful drive, dynamic handling, and a long range. It not only stands as the first-ever fully-electric gran turismo atop the e-tron portfolio but the RS e-tron GT is also the fastest accelerating Audi to be offered in Singapore.

Proportionate Lines

Full credit to the design team at Audi for delivering a truly dynamic-looking vehicle. The Audi e-tron GT is equipped with balanced proportions – a long wheelbase and wide track, large wheels, and a flat roofline. Every detail of the exterior design is harmonious – from the headlights (Audi laser light on the RS e-tron GT and LED-Matrix on the e-tron GT are standard for Singapore), the powerful quattro blisters, and the wheels, all the way to the large diffuser at the rear end. Customers can choose from nine paint colours and two styling packages. The roof is made of glass as standard, and of light carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) as an option.

Elegant Interior

Stepping inside the car, you’ll find the ambiance of a classic gran turismo. Separated by a wide centre console, the driver and front passenger sit in a sporty and low position. The interior is airy, and the instrument panel is based on Audi’s “monoposto” design and so faces toward the driver. The storage compartment beneath the hood provides another 81 litres.

Like all Audi models, the e-tron GT is connected extensively. The displays and controls operate via the digital Audi virtual cockpit plus that is controlled via the multifunction steering wheel and via the central MMI touch display. MMI navigation plus brings the online services from Audi connect on board. A head-up display, is standard on both models.

Powerful Electric All-Wheel Drive

Armed with two electric motors on the front and rear axles, the e-tron GT delivers exhilarating performance. The e-tron GT quattro delivers an output of 350 kW (476 PS) with the RS version producing 440 kW (598 PS). In over boost, the former can briefly deliver 390 kW (530 PS) and the RS e-tron GT 475 kW (646 PS). Total torque is 630 Nm or 830 Nm. The RS model completes the standard sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

In terms of range, the e-tron GT offers a maximum range of 488 kilometres. Its high-voltage battery supports fast direct current (DC) charging with a maximum of 270 kW. Under ideal conditions, it takes only five minutes to charge for a distance of around 100 kilometres. Charging of the car can be monitored and controlled via the free myAudi app. The app also allows owners to manage the pre-entry climate control from their smartphone.

Dynamic Drive & Handling

In the ride department, the Audi e-tron GT suspension strikes a balance between dynamism and comfort. The installation position of the battery and the electric motor creates a low centre of gravity and a balanced axle load distribution. Wheel suspensions are designed as a sporty wishbone construction. Almost all axle components – including the links and subframes – are made of lightweight aluminium.

Audi drive select, the driving dynamics system with four modes and controlled damping, comes as standard in every e-tron GT. The controlled three-chamber adaptive air suspension enables excellent ride comfort and a widespread in terms of handling. The brake disks are coated with tungsten carbide, which further improves their already strong performance. All three features are standard for the RS e-tron GT in Singapore. Wheels are in 20 inches as standard for the e-tron GT while the RS e-tron GT features 21 inch wheels.

For more information on the new Audi e-tron GT check out Audi Singapore.

(Images: Audi)