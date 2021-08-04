Need a daily driver that delivers everyday usability and practicality with performance on tap? Look no further than the new Audi RS 3. Both the third generation Sportback and second generation Sedan delivers outstanding performance in the compact segment.

Armed with a five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, RS Torque Splitter and specific RS driving modes, the new model delivers sports car like performance. With 400Ps of power and 500Nm of torque on tap, the Audi RS 3 is both responsive and powerful.

The model sprints from 0-100kmh in 3.8 seconds and up to 290kmh flat out. To prove just how capable the car is, Audi set it loose on the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife, where it clocked a lap time of 7 mins 40.748 secs, setting a new record in the compact segment. With racing and development driver Frank Stippler at the wheel, the Audi RS 3 beat the previous lap record set by the Megane RS Trophy-R in 2019 by 4.64 seconds.

Bred For Racing

Visually, the Audi RS 3 demonstrates its sporty DNA with a widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays like those found in race cars. At first glance, the design of the new RS 3 is even more dynamic and powerful than that of its predecessor.

In the front, the wide RS bumper, the redesigned Singleframe with its distinctive honeycomb grille, and the large air intakes give the compact sports car an expressive appearance. The RS 3 comes standard-equipped with flat, wedge-shaped LED headlights and LED taillights including dynamic turn signal lights.

Inside, elements specific to the RS accentuate its sportiness. The cockpit is enhanced by the carbon-fibre instrument panel and RS sport seats with RS embossing and anthracite contrast stitching. A three‑spoke RS Sport multifunctional leather steering wheel with a flattened bottom greets drivers on the inside. It features built-in, high-quality die-cast zinc shift paddles confirming its sporty pedigree.

Maximum Agility

The new RS 3 is the first Audi model that comes standard-equipped with a torque splitter. It replaces the rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc clutch package on the rear axle. Instead, an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch is used on each of the drive shafts. This ensures that the right amount of torque is optimally distributed along the rear axle.

Stability is enhanced with the standard RS sports suspension featuring newly developed shock absorbers and a valve system, which are specific to the Audi RS 3. The suspension set-up responds to the respective driving situation even faster and more effectively. For those requiring additional performance characteristics, the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control is available as an option.

Another new addition to the RS 3 is the modular vehicle dynamics controller (mVDC). This central system captures data from all the components relevant to lateral dynamics, ensuring they interact more precisely and quickly.

The mVDC synchronizes the torque splitter, adaptive dampers, and wheel-selective torque control for precise steering and handling. All in all, it increases the vehicle’s agility, especially on winding roads. Stopping power comes in the form of newly developed six-piston steel brakes. Drivers can also opt for a lighter ceramic brake system.

Racetrack Ready

Relaying all information to the driver is a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus. The system displays both car and driving performance such as rpms in the form of a bar graph with power and torque as percentages. It also displays g‑forces, lap times and acceleration from 0‑100 km/h, 0-200 km/h, quarter mile, and eighth of a mile.

An RS-specific blinking shift indicator in manual transmission mode changes the rpm display from green to yellow to red. It blinks in a manner identical to that used in motorsports, to indicate the ideal time to change gears.

Additionally, the 10.1-inch touch display arrives with an “RS Monitor,”. It displays the coolant, engine, and transmission oil temperatures as well as tire pressures. Also available for the first time for the Audi RS 3 is a head-up display, which projects relevant information onto the windshield in the driver’s direct line of sight in addition to the shift light indicator.

The Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan will arrive in fall this year.

(Images: Audi Singapore)