The Best Electric Cars Are On Display At EV Weekend At Resorts World Sentosa

With the push for a more sustainable Singapore, electric vehicles have become a hot topic among many.

Those looking for insights should check out EV Weekend. The event aims to be the go-to event for consumers who are looking to embark on their electric vehicle journey. Currently held at Resorts World Sentosa, the event offers consumers to connect with their ideal electric car. It also serves as a platform to learn more about the sustainability and benefits of EVs.

Organised by UCARS, Singapore’s fastest-growing online car marketplace, event will be held physically at Resorts World Sentosa and virtually online until 12 December 2021. There’s also a virtual livestream on 9 December 2021.

EV Weekend is the first event to bring together top EV leaders and industry giants. The event is timely as the EV industry is picking up pace in Southeast Asia as well as Singapore. Globally, there’s a strong push to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly vehicles and speed up adoption of EVs. This is also in line with Singapore’s vision to have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.

A Taste Of Electrics

Like any car show, the latest models are taking centre stage. At EV Weekend, visitors can peruse the latest EVs that are available or coming into the market. Some of the models that are currently on display include the new BMW iX as well as the new KIA Niro. There’s also the MINI Electric and Mercedes-EQ, which can be viewed up close.

Those who cannot attend the event in person can access an interactive EV360 showroom. Additionally, you can also get an inside look at EV ownership through a live panel discussion on 9 December 2021. Featuring insights from industry experts, regulators and EV owners, the topics will revolve around the topics of sustainability, car ownership and the EV industry.

This event will be streamed live for consumers to join in whenever and wherever. Pre-registration for EV Weekend panel discussion is available here.

Want to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicles? EV Weekend is also hosting EV Test Drives from 10-12 December 2021. The dynamic on-site test drives are designed for drivers to fully explore EVs. It will also provide insights into the EV ecosystem and EV capabilities. Pre-registration for EV Weekend test drives is required.

(Main image: BMW)