The Ferrari SP48 Unica Is So Rare, The Boys At Maranello Only Made One

What do you do when you have loads of cash and want a sports car that stands out from the rest? Well, you engage the boys at Ferrari Special Projects division of course and you’ll end up with something like the Ferrari SP48 Unica.

The model is the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series. It joins an exclusive group of unique, absolutely bespoke cars crafted to the specifications of a single client. From the ground up, it is designed as a clear expression of a client’s individual requirements.

Unmistakably Ferrari, But Unique In Its Own Way

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer, the Ferrari SP48 Unica, is a two-seater sports berlinetta developed on the F8 Tributo platform. Its taut lines and aggressive stance make it instantly recognisable with respect to the original model.

Despite its bespoke look, it is an unmistakable model too, thanks to its arrow-shaped front profile. Central to achieving this effect was the redesign of the headlights and the subsequent relocation of the brake air intakes.

Using procedural-parametric modelling techniques and 3D prototyping, Ferrari was able to redesign the front grille and engine air intakes. The result of this are grilles that create a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity.

The same procedural graphic solutions were also utilised on the bodywork of the car, which influences the SP48 Unica’s overall design. Transitioning from black – which includes the windows, roof and engine cover – to the body colour the design becomes exceptionally clear.

By reducing the size of the side window and eliminating the rear screen, the powerful muscularity of the Ferrari SP48 Unica shines through. It almost creates an effect of the car being sculpted from a single block of metal.

Bespoke Design And Performance

Additionally, the model’s thermal-fluid-dynamic design has been honed and perfected to guarantee it satisfies all cooling requirements in addition to delivering a different aerodynamic balance. The biggest changes compared to the F8 Tributo’s styling include air intakes for cooling flows for the engine on the front bumper and beneath the rear spoiler.

The car’s configuration also allowed engineers to locate an intercooler intake immediately behind the side windows, which in turn enabled them to reduce the dimension of the intakes on the flanks. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area, boosting rear downforce.

Although the cabin retains the F8 Tributo’s technical identity – excluding the rear screen – meticulous development work was lavished on achieving the perfect combination of colour and trim to reflect the SP48 Unica’s sleek, sporty and aggressive personality.

A good example is the specially developed black laser-perforated Alcantara used on the seats and most of the cabin trim, beneath which are glimpses of iridescent reddish-orange fabric that match the exterior colour.

Its motif picks up the hexagonal motif of the grilles and the procedural livery on the roof, creating an appealing continuity between the car’s interior and exterior. Matte carbon-fibre imbues the cockpit with a sense of technicality and exclusivity and is complemented by the Grigio Canna di Fucile accents.

According to Ferrari, the SP48 Unica was designed for a long-standing client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation. The one-off model stands as a bold interpretation of a sports car that cleverly enhances its racing soul and vocation for speed.

If nothing else, the SP48 Unica achieves its goal of transforming an existing Ferrari model to masterful effect. One that takes inspiration from whilst paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.

(Images: Ferrari)