Armed with a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine with 1012 horses on tap, the Mammoth 1000 TRX has laid claim to the title of the world’s most powerful pickup truck. The hypertruck is the brainchild of Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder.

The Mammoth 1000 TRX is impressive. Based on the 702hp Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck, the new hypertruck boasts performance stats that are downright bonkers. In addition to being the world’s most powerful pickup truck, the Mammoth is also the fastest. It clocks the 0-100kmh sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

Performance Enhanced Pickup

“Why have a 1000-horsepower pickup truck? Because we can!”. With that mindset set by company founder and CEO, John Hennessey, the Mammoth TRX was born. Interest in the hypertruck is there though, as the company has already secured 100 orders for the model.

Hennessey though will only produce 200 units of the Mammoth TRX for customers across the U.S. and around the world, which means the company has already sold 50% of its intended stock. “The new Mammoth 1000 TRX is the most powerful pickup truck that Hennessey Performance has ever offered,” explains the CEO. “Our performance, styling and off-road enhancements make this the most formidable new truck you can buy.”

Formidable is an apt word for the world’s most powerful pickup. To ensure the Mammoth TRX is able to achieve its impressive performance, Hennessey has utilised its expertise in performance vehicle manufacturing to great effect. Tucked in under the hood of this monster truck is a an upgraded 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8.

The powerplant has been modified with enhancements that include a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, fuel injectors and a high-flow induction system. Alongside performance-boosting calibration, the 6.2-liter V8 truck can achieve an 11.4-second quarter mile run at over 200kmh.

Imposing And Exclusive

Measuring 5.81 metres long, 2.09 metres wide and 1.97 metres high, the hypertruck strikes an imposing figure. Capable of carrying six adults in comfort, carrying a payload exceeding 1000 kilos and towing more than 3500 kilos, the Mammoth is the most comprehensive and capable performance truck on the market.

Those who want to get the keys to the world’s most powerful pickup truck will have to fork over USD150,000. Majority of owners will take a highly specified stock model and add the Mammoth 1000 package and the Stage 2 off-road enhancements.

The popular Stage 2 package adds custom bumpers, LED lights, a front levelling kit, 37-inch off road tires and upgraded electronic fold-out steps. Hennessey will ensure exclusivity for its customers by limiting production volumes of the Mammoth 1000 with each truck fitted with a special chassis plate recording its build number.

(Images: Hennessey Performance)