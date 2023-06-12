Most would associate Maserati with sports or muscle cars, such as the MC20 and the Coupé respectively. But in the Grecale, the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer seems to be adding exciting new pages to its playbook.

Named after a specific type of breeze native to the Mediterranean, it lives up to its name by being a smooth, steady drive that does not betray its relative bulk. The new Maserati SUV is available in three distinct expressions: the GT equipped with a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 300 hp, the Modena with a four cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine, and the high-performance Trofeo powered by a high-performance 530-hp petrol V6 based on the MC20 Nettuno engine.

It falls in the same category as the Porsche Macan and the BMW X3, and while its price of S$279,000 (before COE) makes the Grecale GT a relatively expensive option, it outperforms its competitors in handling, comfort and its interior ambience.

We test drove the Grecale GT (which makes much more sense on Singapore roads) in a range of conditions: Orchard Road traffic at lunchtime, stretches of straight road near Changi Naval Base and Tanah Merah Country Club, and the PIE at off-peak hours. It handled well in all situations, even when we revved up to 100 km/h (in 5.6 seconds) and beyond along straight, empty roads.

The GT doesn’t have a fire-breathing engine – among the Grecale vehicles, it’s the Trofeo and its 530-hp V6 engine that’s powered for a Formula One track rather than Bukit Timah Road. The GT is powered by a mild hybrid electric-vehicle engine with a Belt-Driven Starter Generator. All in all, the chassis, 19-inch alloy wheels and engine produce 296 hp and a peak torque of 450 Nm at 2,000 rpm – a car that handles well and provides for smooth, intuitive driving.

For a manufacturer of outwardly flashy cars, Maserati has put in a lot of thought to the Grecale’s interior. There is contemporary luxury in the materials and finishes, from the fine dashboard stitching to the Saffiano leatherwork-inspired leather dashboard insert, combined with burnished inserts on the central console and door panel.

The central display illuminates the cabin with a “living room” effect by using soft, diffused lighting, seen here for the first time in a car. It’s a large car, measuring in at 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm (including wing mirrors) and a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (which becomes larger in the Trofeo).

These dimensions give the five-seater a decidedly sporty appearance and promises comfort and roominess for driver and passengers alike. It’s an urban, minimalist wonder, restrained where it needs to be, and outstandingly sophisticated where it matters – under the hood.

The Grecale GT doesn’t immediately turn heads the way a brightly coloured MC20 might, but it does eventually invite stares with cool trident badges, triple portholes on the front wings and of course, the Maserati grille. I never thought I’d say this – but Maserati had engineered a fantastic family car.

(Images: Maserati)