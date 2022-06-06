Mercedes’ time in Formula One is highly successful.

7 driver championships along with eight constructors titles have proven their success is no mere fluke. Now the renowned carmaker has leveraged off its expertise in motorsports premiere racing competition in a very big way with the Mercedes-AMG One.

The exclusive hypercar has been officially showcased to the world and it is undoubtedly impressive. Boasting an E Performance hybrid drive system, it packs in an unfathomable 1063 hp. Built to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Mercedes-AMG, the two-seater super sports car brings the world’s most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the racetrack to the road for the first time.

Motorsport Inspired

The unique hypercar takes a lot of inspiration from motorsports with an aluminium chassis, carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre body to the load-bearing engine/transmission unit, active aerodynamics and the push-rod suspension. With its complex technology, the two-seater Mercedes-AMG ONE offers even more than a Formula 1 racing car in some cases.

It features the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with hybrid-driven rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring. It can also drive purely electrically. The Formula 1 hybrid drive it utilises consists of a 1.6-litre V6 engine and four electric motors, affording it a top speed capped at 352 kmh.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE is kitted out with a 7-speed manual transmission along with six drive programs. Most impressively it is able to deliver all-electric driving along and sheer performance for the driver. In Race Start for example, the vehicle can from standstill to 200kmh in seven seconds flat. Stopping power is courtesy of a special, weight-optimised AMG carbon-fibre ceramic high-performance composite brake system.

Designed For Racing

The design of the Mercedes-AMG One is inspired by the top class of motorsport. The mid-engine concept based on a carbon-fibre monocoque plus a load-bearing engine/transmission unit provides the extremely muscular proportions. Its cockpit is positioned far forward, as is typical for racing, combined with voluminous wheel arches, a wasp waist and a wide tail.

Aerodynamically designed for maximum downforce and balance, the Mercedes-AMG ONE generates downforce from as low as 50 km/h, which becomes increasingly stronger as the speed increases. At the front, large air intakes dominate on both sides, framed by U-shaped air deflectors and each divided by two black transverse fins.

The roof is dominated by the air intake derived from Formula 1, through which the engine draws in fresh air as needed. The black intake transitions elegantly into the black, vertical shark fin: it prevents cross-flow and/or a breakaway of airflow at the rear and thus improves cornering stability. Of particular interest are the doors, which open diagonally forwards and upwards.

The fuel filler flap sits at the rear right, with the charging socket for the plug-in hybrid battery positioned on the rear left. The model sits on a newly-developed 10-spoke forged aluminium wheel with centre lock, which is exclusive to the Mercedes-AMG ONE.

From Track To Road

Inside, you’ll find a Formula 1-style steering wheel. The radically designed steering offers operating and functional elements combined with original race car components to ensure safe operation in extreme driving situations. The “shift light” is displayed at the top of the steering wheel rim, as is usual in racing cars.

That said, Mercedes-AMG developers have also thought about suitability for everyday use and further ease of operation of their new super sports car. Both air conditioning and electric windows are on board as standard, and the infotainment system ensures seamless connectivity. The user interface is integrated as an autonomous concept.

Essential information is displayed on the road in the line of vision above the steering wheel, so that the driver is not distracted. To ensure optimal rearward visibility despite the vertical wing on the rear, the interior mirror is replaced by a screen. It shows real-time footage from a MirrorCam integrated into the rear.

(Images: Mercedes-AMG)