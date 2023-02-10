The new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE: Formula 1 Tech for Everyday Cruising

It’s fascinating to see how brands roll out yearly updates to their most iconic products. Most times, the changes are incremental, a slight tweak – not too much that it alienates fans who want the familiar, but enough so the marketers have something to shout about.

But in rare cases, a brand might feel intrepid, tearing up the playbook for a bold, completely unexpected overhaul.

The new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is one such case. On the outside, it’s the sleek and sturdy chassis of a Mercedes-AMG luxury vehicle, with subtly more muscular proportions than its 2023 predecessor. But underneath the hood, the changes are extensive to the point of being audacious.

It does away with the 2023’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive and replaces it with a dual engine system, with the four-cylinder, handcrafted M139I engine in the front and an electric motor on the rear axle. This also means that the aforementioned rear-wheel drive gives way to the return of the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and active rear axle steering. This makes the car more dynamic, yet easier to master for new drivers.

It cannot be denied that the new C 63 feels like an entirely new car from its predecessor, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

“The new C 63…is a real game-changer,” declares Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “55 years after our company was founded, we at AMG continue to show the courage and the will to realize the creative, the special things.”

Part of it has to do with the recent successes of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team’s racing cars. Several of the technologies developed to be game-changers on the racetrack are being introduced to the consumer luxury vehicles, such as the AMG high performance battery, an incredibly lightweight lithium-ion energy storage system. On the racetrack, it has greatly improved power, speed and efficiency. On the road, it affords the new C63 fast power output, balanced with innovative direct cooling of the cells.

The aforementioned M139I engine is also another beneficiary of successful case studies from the racetrack. The engine’s electric exhaust gas turbocharger is replicated from the technology used by the Formula 1 team and introduces a new method of turbocharging that allows spontaneous response across the rev range.

This combination of tech allows the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE to deliver a combined system output of 671 hp (a robust 469 hp of which comes from the four-cylinder engine alone) and an extremely efficient 752 pound-feet of torque. It can go from 0-60mph in about 3.3 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 155mph or 174mph depending on the drive mode.

The drive modes are another feature to benefit from the C-Class borrowing technology from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Designated AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, there are eight modes for drivers to customise their experience: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, RACE, Slippery and Individual. Each program adjusts important parameters such as response of the drive system and transmission, steering characteristics, suspension damping and sound.

While most of these modes are available in other AMG vehicles, the one that stands out is perhaps the RACE program, engineered for highly dynamic driving on closed race tracks. In RACE, all parameters are cranked up for maximum performance, including an electric boost of the motor of up to 80 percent, giving the luxury sedan the configuration of a professional Formula One racer.

A stylish interior featuring the special upholstery and distinctive stitching of the new generation AMG Performance Seat and extensive customization options as well as the state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment system are the fine finishing touches to an already impressive car.

As mentioned earlier, it is always fascinating to see how brands update their most iconic products. In its latest C 63, the experts at Affalterbach have achieved the best of both worlds: keeping to the philosophy of the C-Class while introducing Formula 1 Tech to take the performance hybrid to lofty new stratospheres.

For collectors, its exquisite amalgamation of tech, and its storied upheaval of previous C-Class blueprints is worth the garage space. For serious drivers, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines power and efficiency expertly and will appeal to those looking for a robust yet accessible super saloon that’s also great for long-distance cruising.

With the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, we only have two words to transmit to Affalterbach: more please.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE will be available next year. For more information, visit http://mercedes-benz.com.sg