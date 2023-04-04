Eco-friendly and high-performance are not words you’ll find in a sentence when talking about electric cars. However the 500e Scorpionissima is an exception to that rule. As the first all-electric Abarth, there’s considerable excitement about the new electric vehicle.

The new Abarth 500e will take the firm into the electric era. Set to make a public debut at Salon Privé later this month, the new model has been co-created with the Abarth community itself. Paired in vivid Acid Green with an equally eye-catching Poison Blue hue, the model exudes bold credentials.

Special features for the new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima include 18-inch diamond-cut titanium grey alloys, distinctive front and rear Abarth lettering, and an ‘electrified’ new take on the famous Abarth Scorpion signature logo. The model will be presented in both hatchback and convertible versions, each sporting a performance body kit that includes white front dam and distinctive rear diffuser.

But it just doesn’t look fast, because the new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima has the performance to match its looks. Kitted with a high-power electric motor, it packs in 155PS allowing the vehicle to go from 0-100kmh in just seven seconds making it a full 50% faster than its petrol-powered counterpart.

The new electric 500e is also a second faster than the potent Abarth 695 petrol turbo. This was proven on the firm’s famous Balocco test track. And despite its electric credentials, it also has a unique soundtrack, courtesy of a distinctive Sound Generator that replicates the sound effects dedicated Abarthists seek.

A 42kWh battery gives the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima an ample driving range, and it comes as standard with an 85kW fast charging system. This means up to 40km of range can be added in less than five minutes with a fast-charge to 80% capacity achieved in only 35 minutes.

Just 1,949 Abarth 500e Scorpionissima will be produced – a number that pays homage to the brand’s birth year.

(Images: Salon Prive)