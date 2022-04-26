The New BMW 7 Series Is Progressive, Luxurious With Cutting-Edge Digital Features

BMW has once more set the bar for premium saloons with the new 7 Series.

With the new BMW 7 series, the latest generation of the brand’s flagship saloon, the German automaker is set to redefine the luxury segment with new levels of electrification, sustainability and digitalisation.

The new model represents a significant step up from its renowned predecessor. Boasting a graceful exterior that fuses striking modern style with the practicality and imposing nature of a premium saloon, the model arrives with innovative specifications designed to deliver incredible driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and a cutting-edge digital experience for owners.

Available exclusively in long-wheelbase form in either M Sport or Excellence specification, the new BMW 7 Series range comprises models from both the BMW i and BMW M brands. The automaker is also planning a pure electric i7 xDrive60 model later this year as well as plug-in hybrid 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive variants in 2023.

Expressive Power And Exclusivity

Offering a new dimension in presence, the front of the new 7 Series blends an illuminated BMW kidney grille with two-piece split headlights. The exhaust tailpipes are integrated out of sight into the rear apron, adding to the sleek design.

The slim and elegant LED rear light units extend well into the car’s flanks. The “L” shape familiar from many other BMW models is formed by an integrated chrome strip and the rear light bars positioned below it. The braking light and turn indicator light are generated by two slim strips below the main rear lights.

That said, the new BMW 7 Series has grown by 130mm in length to 5,391mm, by 48mm in width to 1,950mm and by 51mm in height to 1,544mm. With the wheelbase now 5mm longer at 3,215mm, it further enhances seating comfort in the rear. The headroom in the interior of the new BMW 7 Series has also been noticeably improved.

The new 7 Series models feature standard 19-inch light-alloys with M Sport models featuring 20-inch light-alloy wheels. In terms of colours, the flagship saloon is available in one non-metallic and nine metallic shades as well as exclusive two-tone paint finishes.

Luxurious, High-Tech Cabin

Inside, BMW has installed innovative features such as the unique 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen with a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Adding to the multi-sensory vehicle experience is the BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, plus the new BMW Curved Display and BMW Interaction Bar.

The model also boasts built-in touch screen remotes in the door panels with BMW Touch Command, and an automated rear shade system that closes when the BMW Theatre Screen is turned on. Like the entertainment experience in the rear, the driver-focused cockpit design in the new BMW 7 Series has been re-interpreted in a progressive style.

Digitalisation enables the number of buttons, switches and controls in the cockpit to be significantly reduced. Standard specification includes an interior trim strip in Fine-wood Oak Mirror Finish trim for the instrument panel. This provides an elegant stage for the BMW Curved Display. The fully digital screen grouping consists of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.

A panoramic glass sunroof is fitted as standard on the new BMW 7 Series. The roof now consists of a single fixed glass surface framed by a steel surround and is larger than that of any rival and also much longer than on the outgoing 7 Series.

(Images: BMW)