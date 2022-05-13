The New Ranger Rover Sport Conquers Icelands Spillway Climb In Jaw Dropping Debut

When you’re debuting a model like the New Range Rover Sport, a run-of-the-mill press conference will simply not cut it.

That’s probably why Range Rover decided on something right out of a James Bond movie for its latest model. And it was nothing short of epic. The New Range Rover Sport was introduced to the world courtesy of an epic climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. Check out the video below.



The epic ascent saw the vehicle resist the surging torrent of water flowing down the ramp of the Karahnjukar Dam – the biggest of its kind in the world – at a rate of 750 tonnes per minute. A loss of traction risked plunging down the perilous 90m drop at the base of the spillway to the valley floor below. With official James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins behind the wheel, the Range Rover model demonstrated its grip, traction, performance and composure.

More Than Just A Stunt

The epic performance was further proof of Land Rover’s newest luxury performance SUV. The third generation model arrives as the most desirable yet with technologically advanced features and unmatched capabilities. It mixed an imposing road presence with instinctive driving responses using the most advanced combination of chassis technologies ever fitted to a Land Rover.

Land Rover’s latest model is based on the brand’s advanced, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), providing the perfect foundations for its superior dynamics and peerless refinement.

Its line-up of powerful and efficient powertrains includes two six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid plug-ins, which provide a pure-electric driving range of up to 113 km and CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km1.

The new 530PS V8 Twin Turbo provides sports car performance, with 0-100km/h in as little as 4.5 seconds (0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds) with Dynamic Launch engaged. Customers can also choose from powerful and efficient mild hybrid petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, while pure-electric propulsion will be available in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

All that performance and power is kept in check by a suite of technologies governed by Land Rover’s Integrated Chassis Control system. A new Stormer Handling Pack provides the ultimate combination of chassis technologies for the most dynamic and agile handling. The system includes Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, an Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, and Configurable Programmes.

Also, Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time and is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport. It also features the latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD), which integrates Land Rover’s latest all-terrain innovations and technologies along with Adaptive Off-Road to help drivers navigate tricky terrain.

Epitome Of Sporting Luxury

There’s no doubting the performance credentials of the New Ranger Rover Sport. However, it must be said the vehicle also scores top marks in the design department. The model exudes an emotive design with dramatic proportions. It boasts a dynamic stance and instantly recognisable profile, giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.

Its reductive design also extends to its all-new interior. Featuring a new cockpit-like interpretation of the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest convenience and driver assistance technologies and finest materials combine to ensure every drive is an experience to savour.

Key cabin features include an advanced Cabin Air Purification Pro system along with a range of powerful Meridian audio options. This includes the Meridian Signature Sound System, with up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers to create personal sound zones for the four main cabin occupants.

The model is also kitted with Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supporting an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). It also boasts a 13.1-inch floating Pivi Pro haptic touchscreen, complemented by 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display and Amazon Alexa voice control.

The model will be available in Singapore in late Q4 2022. For more information, please visit Land Rover Singapore and Wearnes Automotive.

(Images: Land Rover)