The Petronas Sepang Racing Team has revealed a new electric kick scooter that Valentino Rossi will be proud off. The MotoGP outfit, which is currently competing in the premier motorcycle race series with riders Rossi and Franco Morbidelli, have unveiled a new limited collab with kick scooter brand, Velocifero.

The Mad Air electric kick scooter is a concept limited collaboration between the MotoGP team and the leading urban kick scooter manufacturer. Together they have utilised their expertise in two-wheel racing and e-vehicle manufacturing. Combined, the new electric kick scooter combines practicality and performance with a stylish design.

MotoGP Approved

Making its debut at the Dutch GP, these prototype scooters will be used and showcased by the team across the remaining races in 2021. The announcement is the latest from Petronas SRT as it develops an expansion of its off-track activities into electric two-wheel vehicles.

PSRT’s Velocifero Mad Air boasts a practical folding handlebar design for easy storage and transport. It is equipped with a punchy 350W electric motor and removable 36V 10.4Ah battery pack. Other novel features include a digital display panel, as well as front motor and electric brakes and rear disk brakes.

Though rich in features, the Mad Air’s light 16kg weight makes it a perfect e-mobility solution for anyone to zip around and conquer the urban terrain. This limited edition special fashioned in the signature racing livery of Petronas SRT.

Through the roll-out of the prototype scooters at races, the team will be evaluating a limited-edition production run for the future. Fans are encouraged to register their interest to own a special edition PSRT Velocifero kick scooter.

“It’s exciting for Petronas Sepang Racing Team to announce this new partnership,” expressed Razlan Razali, Team Principal. “We think that the Mad Air is an incredible product so it will be interesting to see if there is sufficient interest to make this into a commercial offering.”

According to Velocifero President, Alessandro Tartarini, the company is looking to produce approximately 150,000 Kick Scooters in its factory in 2021. “From this partnership with PSRT we are looking forward to establishing a collaboration to produce a PSRT-branded electric kick scooter in the near-term future.”

(Images: Velicifero/Petronas SRT)