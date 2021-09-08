Initially launched as a Mission E-inspired four-door coupé, Porsche’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) paired an otherworldly cosmic speed with the low, acoustically magnified hum of pure electric power. Now, with the new 4S Cross Turismo, the Taycan has now flourished into a full range.

Among the flagship models and more affordable rear- and all-wheel-drive Taycans, sits the All-Road Cross Turismo. An allrounder among electric sports cars, the new Taycan Cross Turismo features all the strengths of the Taycan, such as superior performance and long range while delivering more headroom for rear-seat passengers and a maximum luggage compartment capacity of over 1,200 litres loaded via the large tailgate.

Indeed, the “Cross” suffix in the Taycan’s latest Turismo implies it also possesses softroad credibility, featuring a height-adjustable chassis with standard all- wheel drive and air suspension. The luxury EV space is saturated but Porsche, one of the newest entrants, is arguably one of the few carmakers that know what they’re doing in whatever genre.

Case in point, the compact SUV that is the Macan handles like a sports car more than any other SUV on the planet, hence, the German performance automotive company knows what it is doing in any car genre and more importantly, doing it well.

All Taycan Cross Turismo models have two electric motors, one fitted on the front axle and a second on the rear axle, combining into one compact drive module. Both the range and the continuous power of the drive benefit from the efficiency of the permanently excited synchronous motors. At 290kW, the potential recuperation power is significantly higher than the competition.

Purest Expression: Form Follows Function

A “flyline” silhouette defined by the sporty roof line sloping towards the rear, the visual appearance of the Taycan Cross Turismo is closely based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept presented in 2018. 20mm higher than a regular (if there’s ever such a thing as “regular” when it comes to Porsche) Taycan, the off-road package gives it another 10mm of ride height by courtesy of a gravel mode (for the stability-control) found on a haptic feedback button near the pilot’s legs.

Engineers at Porsche also factored off-road design elements like wheel-arch trims, unique lower aprons at the front and rear as well as the side sills along with retuned air springs and adaptive dampers.

The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the chassis of the Taycan Cross Turismo. Adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system is fitted as standard in all Taycan Cross Turismo models.

In combination with the Off-Road Design package, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills adding to a mascular exterior while providing protection from stone impacts.

While the novelty of instantaneous 100 per cent torque EVs may have worn off for many gear heads some time ago, the 4S delivers 483bhp/560bhp making it worth a moment to respect the ludicrous speed available at a pedal press. The launch control, where the overboost power comes in, is easy to engage.

Sport +, hold down brake and accelerator, wait for launch mode to appear on the screen, then lift off brake and smash accelerator. It is the closest you will get to jumping into the Star Wars hyperspace mode.

At the Taycan’s global launch, Porsche’s chairman Oliver Blume called it the company’s first all-electric sports car. Despite the ample boot space, increased ride height, and spacious interior, the Cross Turismo never compromises performance and handling. In short, everything you’ve come to expect from Porsche.

(Images: Porsche)