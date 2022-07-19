Japanese automotive giant Toyota will start selling its flagship model, the Crown, around the world for the first time. Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), revealed details of the company’s plans at a media conference in Tokyo on 15 July.

At the event, Toyota also launched four new models in the Crown marquee.

Here’s all we know about the Toyota Crown to be available in 40 countries

What Toyota’s CEO said

Toyoda said that the Crown will now be offered in 40 countries. Until now, Toyota has sold Crown cars almost exclusively in Japan.

The CEO added that Toyota Motor Corp. will be aiming for 200,000 vehicles of the new Crown line-up in annual global sales.

“I would be more than happy if we could help restore vitality to Japan by making the Crown a Japanese car loved round the world. I sincerely want the world to know what Japan’s Crown is all about,” Toyoda told the press.

“I’m so excited to announce today that this new Crown family of vehicles will be offered not just in Japan but globally for the very first time,” he said.

“The Crown has been a symbol of luxury and pride in Japan,” added the 66-year-old. “It’s the fruit of Japan’s technology and talent, and that’s why we will take on the new challenge of marketing this range globally.”

About the four new Toyota Crown models

The four Crown car types include a sedan, a sports-utility vehicle, an estate vehicle and a crossover (hybrid).

The cars unveiled before the press were in the colours of chrome yellow, chocolate brown, silver-grey and red.

Toyota shared details of the crossover type Crown as well.

Its most advanced model will have a 2.4-litre Turbo Hybrid System and an E-Four Advanced driveline. Its maximum estimated price is set to be JPY 6.4 million.

The four new Crown cars comprise the 16th generation in the Crown family, whose production started in 1952. The name ‘Crown’ was given by the company’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda.

Toyota is Japan’s top automaker, whose sales volume numbers 10 million vehicles globally a year. Production of the four new Crown cars is set to start in January 2023.

(Main image: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY/ via Toyota; Featured image: Toyota)