Toyota Is Finally Ready To Launch Its First Electric Car

For an automotive manufacturer that pioneered hybrids, Toyota is somewhat late to the party when it comes to electric cars.

However, the Japanese auto giant has made sure its well worth the wait. Because come 12 May, Toyota will unveil its first electric car to the world. The all-new bZ4X BEV is the latest entry in the world of electrics and it will help accelerate Toyota’s global commitment toward carbon neutrality.

bZ4X is the first Toyota vehicle to be launched under the global bZ series. The automaker has also planned more bZ vehicles on the horizon, intended towards elevating the BEV segment for years to come. “bZ,” which stands for “Beyond Zero,” was developed with human-centricity at the heart, meaning it hopes to provide more than a mobility solution but also an innovative space for customers.

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV not only looks to further Toyota’s commitment to a carbon neutral future, but it does so in style. Ready to make a fresh mark on the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment, bZ4X blends bold, modern styling with tech-laden features in an extremely capable platform. bZ4X is more than a battery-electric SUV – it’s a new take on multi-purpose vehicles.

A BEV-dedicated platform, a first for Toyota, the bZ4X was developed with Subaru based on the e-TNGA philosophy. It is designed to achieve attractive, smooth, intuitive driving performance, not just for a BEV, but for any car, as well as the off-road performance of an authentic SUV.

Toyota apparently plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. This future line-up will feature 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven carrying the bZ brand moniker. Over the next nine years, Toyota will invest US$70+ billion in electrified vehicles as a whole with the target to launch 3.5 million BEVs globally in 2030.

Positive Charge For Motoring

As the first electric car brandishing the Toyota badge, the bZ4X arrives with a bold, SUV design with premium finishes. The interior styling of the car exudes a certain familiarity, with premium finishes, designed to make everything easily accessible, from the USB ports to the all-new multimedia system. The bZ4X comes standard with a 12.3-inch widescreen Toyota Audio Multimedia system and a JBL Premium Audio system.

Toyota has equipped the bZ4X with high level of safety including its renowned safety package as well as well as a body structure that can respond to collisions from all directions. It’s also kitted with connected service use allowing drivers to access the vehicle via the Toyota-first Digital Key.

The feature offers Remote Connect service, allowing owners to share vehicle access with ease. Toyota-first Digital Key will allow users to lock, unlock and start the vehicle all through the Toyota App.

In the performance department, the Toyota electric car is rated for a range of 559km. It’s estimated 0-100kmh acceleration time is not too shabby either with 7.1 seconds for FWD and 6.5 seconds for AWD. It also offers impressive AWD capability with X-MODE system to tackle slippery or uneven surfaces.

When it comes to powering up bZ4X there are plenty of options, including 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast-chargers. Notably, the bZ4X boasts a power efficiency performance of 128 Wh/km along with a world-leading battery capacity retention ratio of 90% after 10 years. Toyota’s intent was the create a BEV that can be used for an extended period with peace of mind.

(Images: Toyota)