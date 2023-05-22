It’s been 25 years since the world was first introduced to the Polo GTI and Volkswagen is celebrating the occasion it its own indomitable way. To mark this anniversary, Volkswagen is launching the special-edition model Polo GTI Edition 25.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a quarter of a century when the Polo GTI first hit the streets. It was in 1998 that the Polo first added those three iconic letters to its name: GTI. Now, a quarter of a century after the launch of the Polo III GTI, VW presents a limited edition of the current 152 kW (207 PS) Polo GTI.

25 Years Of The Polo GTI

When it launched back in 1979, the GT variant of the first Polo product line caused quite a stir. But it wasn’t until 1998 and the third Polo generation that the car was allowed to bear the iconic three letters. VW limited production of the first Polo GTI to 3,000 units and announced not long afterwards that the model was sold out. The next GTI version appeared several years later in 2006. The 132 kW (180 PS) Cup Edition was a true treat for fans as it was visually based on the racing cars used in the Polo Cup.

Then there was the fifth generation from 2010: the 1.4-litre TSI engine with turbo and supercharging proved to be a hit with GTI enthusiasts and won over new fans too. The successor in 2014 was a force to be reckoned with: the brand new TSI engine offered 141 kW (192 PS) and top speeds of 236 km/h.

The Polo continued to evolve, and the GTI tradition evolved with it: the sixth Polo generation from 2021 set new standards for compact cars. It was based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), which stands for technological progress across all product lines as well as high body strength, exemplary low vehicle weight and excellent crash properties.

Sprit Of The Hot Hatch

As you would expect, the Polo GTI Edition 25 carries all the hallmarks that made the Volkswagen hot hatch the icon that it is. The model comes with sports suspension, electronic differential lock XDS, a comprehensive range of standard equipment and some special design highlights.

In terms of performance, the model packs in a powerful two-litre TSI engine offering 152 kW (207 PS) and a torque of 320 Nm that drives the front wheels. Polo GTI Edition 25 can achieve the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds and a limited top speed of 210 km/h. That said, getting your hands on one could be difficult as VW has limited the special edition model to just 2500 units.

However for those fortunate to get behind the wheel of one, the special model exudes GTI styling, with red brake calipers. trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille and chrome-plated tailpipes. The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 has a host of other exclusive equipment features including 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in Black Glossy, a black roof and black exterior mirrors, all of which help create its sporty look.

Inside, the interior is equipped as standard with premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather finished off with stitched GTI logos, and glossy black decorative trim with red GTI lettering. Owners will be reminded that their vehicle is one of a limited number by the “One of 2500” logo on the sill panel trim.

Features that come as standard include IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and LED daytime running lights. There is also the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with paddles and the “25” logo, as well as a number of assist systems that belong to higher vehicle classes.

