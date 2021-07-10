Electric mobility has taken another significant step forward in Singapore with the arrival of Polestar. Wearnes Automotive, the leading pan-Asia luxury car retailer is now the official distributor of the Swedish premium electric performance brand.

All Polestar vehicles will be retailed and serviced by Wearnes Automotive. The distributor plans to create a bespoke retail environment called Polestar Space, allowing consumers to interact physically with the brand. Here, buyers can meet with Polestar Specialists to explore the car in more detail, including test drives.

The Polestar Space in Singapore, will be located at 45 Leng Kee Road, will open to the public in November 2021. Naturally, the first vehicle that will occupy the showroom space will be the Polestar 2.

Launched internationally in 2020, the Polestar 2 features an avant-garde design and a sustainable build. The model boasts an all-vegan interior, sustainable execution of materials as well as useable performance.

The premium compact electric model has thus far won high accolades across the world, including a pair of Car of the Year titles in Europe. It stands as Polestar’s first fully electric car and first volume model.

Premium Compact EV

In Singapore, the Polestar 2 model range will include three versions, each offering a mix of performance and range. The Standard range Single motor version features a 165 kW/ 330 Nm electric motor and a 69 kWh battery pack.

The Long-range Single motor version increases battery capacity to 78 kWh and features a 170 kW/ 330 Nm powertrain. The range-topping Long range Dual motor variant features two electric motors and the 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 300 kW and 660 Nm. Wearnes Automotive will release detailed pricing and specifications will be released later in the year.

Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature Google built-in. The Android Automotive OS backbone provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist and brought embedded Google services to a car for the first time. Drivers will gain access to functions including Google Assistant, Google Maps with electric vehicle support and the Google Play Store.

Natural voice control and an 11-inch touch screen display bring the new interface to life. Constant connectivity also ensures that all apps stay updated – as well as the car itself. With Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, Polestar regularly produces software updates that include new features and upgrades.

Moving forward, the Swedish premium electric performance car brand will roll-out the Polestar 3. The electric performance SUV will join Polestar’s portfolio alongside the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production.

(Images: Polestar)