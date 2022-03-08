With A Solar Roof And 440km Range, We Like What We’re Seeing In The Fisker Ocean Electric SUV

We’ve been seeing more electric vehicles being teased in recent months, which is a clear sign that the world is making a hard shift toward electric mobility.

With major automobile brands announcing their new EV models, there are also upstart brands that are looking to challenge more established brands in the field. One that’s clearly a contender is Fisker, who is about to roll-out its all-electric SUV, the Fisker Ocean later this year.

A passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, Fisker showcased its Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. The five-passenger electric SUV features a range of 442km (WLTP estimate) and features such as solar roof and a 17.1-inch rotating screen.

Fisker, a California-based start-up, will start deliveries of the model in Europe and North America following the start of production this November. According to CEO Henrik Fisker, the company intends to sell 60,000 units annually in Europe alone. The company has already established an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve a fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Sustainable Design

It’s impressive range aside – the top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 627km on a single charge – the model does come with some impressive features. The model boasts dual-motor AWD, three driving modes as well as a revolutionary full-length SolarSky roof. The latter can reportedly harvest the sun’s rays to generate free energy to support the vehicle’s battery-powered motor.

Inside, the model features a beautifully crafted interior with ethically sourced, upcycled materials throughout. The eco-friendly cabin boasts high-grade upholstery, carpets, and interior details made from recycled plastic bottles and other recycled plastics.

In terms of design, the automaker afforded the Ocean with a sleek and stylish hatchback design. Standout exterior features include a 20-inch aero wheel, retractable sliding roof and ultra-slim lighting. In the performance department, the base model offers a peak horsepower of 275 with a century sprint clocked at 6.9 seconds.

(Images: Fisker)