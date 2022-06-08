Star Wars fans will be keen to get their hands on the new Yamaha XMax 250 Scooter, which is inspired by Darth Vader.

The Sith Lord from Star Wars provides the inspiration for the updated Yamaha model. The bad news is that the model is currently only available for the Brazil market. Fingers crossed, Yamaha will roll out its Darth Vader XMax 250 Scooter to other markets as its certainly worthy of the hype.

That said, the new Star Wars scooter only boasts styling cues borrowed from the villain. The scooter is presented in black, along with red accents – a reference to the red light saber the Sith Lord carries. At the front, the scooter references the sinister mask that Star Wars fans were first introduced to in 1977.

Inspired By The Dark Side

Other notable cosmetic tweaks are the Galactic Empire symbols on both sides of the model and front guard. You can also spot elements of Darth Vader’s suit on the Yamaha Scooter’s centre along with a Star of Death symbol on the lower faring.

Although it’s merely cosmetic, the Yamaha Launches XMax 250 Scooter Darth Vader Edition is undoubtedly cool. It’s also a pretty nifty motor featuring a 250cc liquid cooled engine capable of 23 bhp and 24Nm of torque.

Key mechanical features of the model include a telescopic suspension and disc brakes. It also boasts a fully-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and a 12V charging port. Yamaha has only produced 200 units of the limited edition Star Wars scooter for Brazil.

Priced at R$28,590 (SGD8,069), chances are they’re all sold out by now. Although this Darth Vader scooter will not be gracing local roads anytime soon, fans can hope that Yamaha will bring a similar model to other parts of the world.

Previously the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has produced several iterations of its scooters created in collaboration with the Star Wars franchise. This includes special edition models of the NMax 160 adorned with styling cues from the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance.

(Images: Yamaha)