If you, like the rest of us, are a fan of the John Wick franchise, and if you also happen to be an avid gamer, then we’ve got some great news for you. Lionsgate, the company that has distributed the John Wick movies, is thinking about developing a video game based on the popular franchise.

According to IndieWire, CEO Jon Feltheimer was quoted as saying “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick.” He further added, “We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

The news about a John Wick video game potentially being in the early stages of inception shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, each of the films in the popular franchise has been a blockbuster hit.

What are the John Wick movies about?

So far, there have been three John Wick films that have been released, with the fourth film set to release in 2023. A spin-off film starring Ana de Armas is also set to release next year. The first film was released in 2014 and made USD 86 million at the box office. A sequel was released in 2017 and made USD 171 million, while Chapter 3 was released in 2019 and made a whopping USD 327 million.

Will this be the first John Wick video game?

The films follow the life of John Wick, a former assassin who worked with the Russian Mafia and how he is forced to go back to his old profession. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 4, which will be releasing in 2023 and will see Wick facing off against new, more lethal enemies around the world as he tries to earn his freedom.

Surprisingly, this won’t be the first video game for the John Wick Franchise. A neo-noir action strategy game called John Wick Hex was released in 2019 and 2020 for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, and MacOS.

Main and feature image credits: courtesy IMDB