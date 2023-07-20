Google’s Nearby Share is finally ready for public use, marking a big step up for Android-Windows integration. For years, Android phone users had to resort to archaic ways of sharing files and media with other Android and Microsoft Windows devices. Using data transfer cables was the only option to do so and it was only in recent years that Microsoft even made any attempts to bridge the gap with its My Phone app on Windows, allowing users to mirror their Android phones and transfer files wirelessly.

The implementation, however, was far from the magical experience that Apple’s AirDrop has provided for Mac-iPhone users.

With Nearby Share, the equation is set to change for Android users. It’s still not as easy as AirDrop but Nearby Share is the next best thing for file and media sharing between Android and Windows devices. Hence, it only makes sense for us to do a quick AirDrop vs Nearby Share comparison. At the same time, we will also be looking at Samsung’s Quick Share feature, which technically does the same thing but is limited within the Samsung ecosystem.

Nearby Share for Android: A quick overview

Nearby Share was originally developed as a file transfer protocol between Android devices, wherein the device’s Wi-Fi was used to transfer files quickly. The concept was drawn from Apple’s AirDrop feature, though Nearby Share had to be enabled manually on both devices. Once the user decided to share media or files, the Nearby Share option would scan other devices in the vicinity that also had Nearby Share enabled. Once the prompt appeared, the files would get transferred in an instant.

The feature was quite useful for Android users, so much so that they started demanding something similar for Windows PC. Cue Google getting down to work and releasing Nearby Share for Windows in early 2023. Using the same technology and concept, users will now be able to share media and files from an Android device to a Windows laptop in an instant.

However, unlike Apple’s AirDrop, users will need to open the Nearby Share app on Windows every time they want to share files. Additionally, the app needs to be downloaded separately on Windows devices.

AirDrop vs Nearby Share

There are some key differences between Apple’s AirDrop and Google’s Nearby Share.

Apple’s AirDrop is built natively into iPhones and Macs. Hence, all you need to do is enable AirDrop on both devices and you can start sharing files between them. On the contrary, Nearby Share needs to be downloaded on Windows PCs and you also need to follow a complex setup process.

AirDrop works seamlessly when enabled on both devices. In the Android/Windows universe, the Windows app needs to be first opened to allow file sharing.

Both services offer advanced privacy features such as device visibility and the option to turn it off in public spaces.

Nearby Share offers additional features such as a preview of images and the estimated time it’ll take to complete the transfer. AirDrop lacks these features but with iOS 17, it allows files to be sent over via mobile data/Wi-Fi networks.

Quick Share vs Nearby Share

Quick Share and Nearby Share are similar services with one (significant) difference. While Nearby Share is designed to work with any Android smartphone and Windows PC, Samsung’s Quick Share is restricted to the Samsung ecosystem.

Hence, you will need to have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy Book laptop to make use of Quick Share for file transfers.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Unsplash /Benjamin Dada)