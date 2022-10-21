Apple launched a redesigned entry-level iPad, a new iPad Pro and the next-generation Apple TV 4K on 18 October.

The models were released just over a month after Apple launched a series of iPhone 14 phones, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra at its ‘Far Out’ event.

According to Bloomberg, while iPhone forms the biggest chunk of Apple’s income, the iPad brings in 9 percent of the company’s revenue, and home products, including Apple TV box, smartwatches and speakers, was behind 11 percent of the company’s earnings in 2021.

A look at the new Apple iPad, iPad Pro 2 and Apple TV 4K

New Apple iPad comes with Magic Keyboard Folio

The redesigned iPad is a 10th-generation model. It is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip and has a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It has an iPadOS 16 operating system and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation).

According to Apple, the A14 Bionic chip makes the “new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.” It is also 3x better than the Apple iPad (7th generation).

Available in four colours — blue, pink, yellow and silver — the new Apple iPad comes with an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera, which is placed at the landscape edge of the device and supports Center Stage with its 122-degree field of view. On the back is an updated 12MP camera which can capture photos and 4K videos.

The device comes with a USB-C port — a first for the entry-level iPad. There are also Wi-Fi 6 and 5G for cellular models.

The highlight of the iPad 10th Gen is the Magic Keyboard Folio, which Apple says is designed specifically for the device. The keyboard attaches to the edge of the iPad magnetically via the Smart Connector. It can be folded or detached; its kickstand can be adjusted according to the user’s needs.

The new iPad will be available in stores starting 26 October. The basic model is priced at USD 449 but upgrades, including the Apple Pencil, storage capacity and type of connectivity, take the price up to USD 749.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will be retaining the 2021 iPad model, which is priced at USD 329 for those who want an even cheaper option.

M2 Chip comes to Apple iPad Pro

The new Apple iPad Pro now comes with the M2 chip, an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. There are Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G for the iPad Pro.

Originally introduced in 2015, the latest iPad Pro reportedly looks similar to the models released in 2018, 2020 and 2021, except for the M2 chip.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for the new iPad Pro gets a hover feature, thanks to iPadOS 16. The feature lets users interact with the screen without touching it. According to Apple, it can work from up to 12 mm above the display.

Also, due to iPadOS 16, the Apple iPad Pro gets multitasking features such as Stage Manager and better display experiences with desktop-class apps. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has Reference Mode, which is designed to help visualisers, photographers and cinematographers get the best out of the colours for their projects.

While the basic 11-inch model is priced at USD 799 and the basic 12.9-inch version costs USD 1,099, with all the other additional features, including storage capacity and connectivity, the price can jump to USD 2,399 for the latter model. The iPad Pro will be available in stores starting 26 October.

Two versions of Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and has HDR10+ support with Dolby Vision.

It comes in two versions — Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi offering 64GB of storage and Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi + Ethernet as well as 128GB storage. The former is priced at USD 129 and the latter at USD 149.

The new Apple TV 4K also comes with Siri Remote. The product will be available starting 4 November.

(Main and Featured images: Apple)