The iPad has become the de facto choice for students and creators. Offering a supreme combination of the iPadOS platform and the mighty Apple Silicon chips, the iPad is one of the smartest computers for creators and students, who don’t seek the ultimate versatility of the Mac. From the base-level iPad 10th Gen to the cutting-edge iPad Pro with the blazing-fast M2 chip, you can get lots done on the tablet. As the Apple Pencil forms a part of the core iPad experience, the tech giant has announced a third variant of the same.

Simply called the new Apple Pencil (USB-C), this latest variant comes as the most affordable stylus you can buy in 2023. It resembles the Apple Pencil 2 but lacks some of those ‘magical’ features you get to experience on the iPad. At the same time, Apple continues to sell the older first-generation Apple Pencil featuring the Lightning charging port for those who still rely on the previous generation tablets.

But which of these should you buy? Whether you simply want a stylus to scribble and take notes or do professional designing, these closely priced Apple Pencils make for a tricky decision. Hence, we decided to sort out all the confusion by doing a comparison between the new Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2.

Upcoming Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2: Specifications and key differences

The new Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation look identical but differ vastly in terms of features and specs.

Compatibility

The Apple Pencil 2 has been around for a while, servicing users of the iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad Air. The new Apple Pencil, on the other hand, is compatible with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad 10th Gen. Hence, for those who don’t want to bother about device compatibility with the current generation iPads on sale, the regular Apple Pencil is easily the best bet here.

Portability and storage

Both Apple Pencil variants can stick to the modern-generation iPads magnetically on the sides of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. However, iPad 10th Gen users need to carry it separately.

Charging and pairing

The Apple Pencil 2 can charge itself magnetically when stuck to the iPad Pro and iPad Air. On the other hand, the new Apple Pencil doesn’t charge wirelessly. Instead, it relies on a USB-C port located on the top end of the Pencil. This makes it more versatile with all iPad models.

As for pairing, the Apple Pencil 2 relies on its wireless magnetic connection to pair with an iPad. The new Pencil, meanwhile, relies on the USB-C port for pairing with an iPad.

Smart features

There’s only so much smartness that one can stuff into a small plastic pen. The new Apple Pencil is a shining example of the notion, offering just a pointing device for touchscreen tablets that charges via USB-C and attaches to the side of an iPad via magnets.

However, the Apple Pencil 2 added to this package with a pressure-sensitive tip, wireless pairing and charging and a double-tap shortcut towards the tip. As a bonus, Apple also lets users engrave their names or initials on the Pencil 2 for free (strangely, that’s not allowed on the standard model).

Finish

Both the Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2 feature a pencil-like design with a matte finish for better grip. The standard Apple Pencil has a sliding top for hiding the USB-C charging port.

Price

This is where the standard Apple Pencil takes a huge advantage. At a price of SGD 119, the new Apple Pencil is more affordable than the Apple Pencil 2, which costs SGD 200.85.

Which Apple Pencil should you buy?

For those still confused, the 2023 launched Apple Pencil is easily the best option for most iPad users, who need a stylus for browsing, signing documents, drawing and taking notes. It’s easier on the pocket and is compatible with all iPads featuring a USB-C port. The magnetic attachment feature is another convenience but we recommend stowing the Pencil in your backpack for utmost safety.

However, the Apple Pencil 2 is better suited for those who need the ultimate stylus experience. Creators and professionals will appreciate the Pencil 2’s pressure-sensitive tip and the double-tap shortcut for quick access to important tools. While the magnetic charging feature seems convenient, the lack of a physical USB-C port limits its compatibility.

As for the Apple Pencil 1st Gen, it is only recommended for those who own an iPad with a Lightning charging port. The 1st Gen Pencil is dated in its design and charging it is a huge inconvenience, courtesy of its awkwardly placed Lightning port. Additionally, it doesn’t feature any magnetic attachment for easy storage.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the specifications of the Apple Pencil 2?

The Apple Pencil 2 features a matte body, a pressure-sensitive tip, magnetic wireless charging and pairing and a double-tap shortcut gesture.

– What is the battery life of Apple Pencil 2?

The Apple Pencil 2 offers a battery life of up to 12 hours on a full charge.

– What is the difference between Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2?

The 2023 Apple Pencil is more affordable than the Apple Pencil 2, losing its wireless charging, pressure-sensitive tip and double-tap shortcut in the process.