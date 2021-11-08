Bang & Olufsen has leveraged off its Scandinavian heritage with its new Nordic Ice Collection.

For the new collection, the Danish high-end consumer electronics company has pulled together some of its most timeless designs and lavished them with a cool Scandinavian colour palette. Exuding a warm, calm, and comforting tone, the new Nordic Ice Collection resonates a sense of serenity and balance, making them ideal gifts for the holiday season.

When it comes to delivering quality sound, Bang & Olufsen expertise in the field is second to none. But its new Nordic Ice Collection raises the stakes of its products, by giving it a fresh new skin. The collection boasts designs accented by aluminium contrasts with flush lithography logos, setting the collection apart. Bang & Olfusen’s new collection features products for those on the go as well as home dwellers.

Portable Sound

The collection includes Beoplay EQ sleek ANC wireless earphones. Bang & Olufsen’s noise cancelling earphones have 6 built-in microphones to allow for clear calls and authentic audio. Cool tone aluminium contrasts to the soft materials in a warmer hue and the jewel like detailing of the flush lithography logo on the aluminium disc is framed by the polished chamfer. The charging case is anodised for extra durability whilst on the go and is perfect for any city commuter.

Also worthy of consideration is the Beoplay H95. The pinnacle wireless ANC headphones is crafted for the ultimate listening experience with long lasting comfort, effective Active Noise Cancellation, and powerful sound which is driven by custom-made titanium drivers. Like the Beoplay EQ, the headphones also feature cool tone aluminium contrasts to the warm tone lambskin of the ear cushions for ultimate comfort and flush lithography logo on the aluminium discs. It’s an ideal accessory to have for both travellers and those that work in the comfort of home.

Need some tunes whilst in the shower? Do check out the Beosound A1 2nd Gen Waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Boasting loud and bass rich sound, the speaker is fully dust and waterproof, and delivers up to 18 hours of non-stop play. The sophisticated, aluminium grill surface is tinted in a cool colourway, reminiscent of Nordic ice. The Bang & Olufsen logo on the base of the speaker is printed with a gloss ink to reflect the light. The signature leather strap has a matte aluminium lock with a flush lithography logo and polished edge for a dual finish.

Sound For The Home

Those looking to upgrade their sound quality for the home can consider the Beoplay A9. The iconic wireless WIFI speaker fills any room with detailed sound thanks to its powerful 480-watt digital amplifier, making it the must have product for audiophiles. Built-in room adaptation adjusts the sound perfectly to its surroundings so listeners can experience music the way the artists intended.

Crafted for the first time with pearl blasted aluminium, the legs of Beoplay A9 have a sophisticated matte surface, finished with a cool tint of colour. The aluminium ring of its iconic circular shape is highlighted with a polished surface whilst a warm tinted, woven fabric cover by Kvadrat provides contrast to the cool tones of the aluminium.

For dynamic wireless sound there is the Beosound Balance. The award-winning wireless speaker with a dynamic acoustic performance designed to be positioned up against the wall on a shelf or side table in the home. Beosound Balance delivers carefully controlled beams of sound for a clear acoustic experience from the front and rich sound enhancement at the back. The result is an impressively big acoustic experience compared to its size and is the ultimate gift for the interior aesthete.

Those looking to take their TV experience to different level, there is the Beosound Stage. The beautifully crafted and powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar sounds as good as it looks and is a great gift for cinema lovers. Beosound Stage enhances viewing pleasure with a combination of the latest in audio technology and seamless design – as well as being powerful enough to avoid the need for a separate subwoofer.

For the Nordic Ice collection, the aluminium frame has been created with a dual finish where the main surface is matte with a polished edge. The woven fabric by Kvadrat brings a sense of warmth, creating the feeling of an interior object, perfect for any setting

The Nordic Ice Collection is available now online at designcollection and in Bang & Olufsen showroom at The Grand Hyatt Singapore as well as krishop.

(Images: Bang & Olufsen)