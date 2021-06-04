Welcome an ultimate 4K gaming experience from the comfort of your home with the newly launched TK700STi gaming projector by BenQ.

It brings users an unprecedented combination of 4K resolution with a low input lag, making it a premium all-in-one entertainment hub without sacrificing performance.

THE PROMISE OF QUALITY

The projector’s high brightness and HDR gaming compatibilities promise the finest visual experience. It also presents the full benefits of clear, vivid imagery with a 4K ultra-HD 8.3-million-pixel resolution on an expansive 100-inch screen. Additionally, the TK700STi fits into any room with its 2D keystone and digital rotate adjustment.

The projector’s Fast Mode option also enables gamers to elevate their gameplay experiences. With a minimum response time of 16ms and a 60Hz refresh rate, it offers the lowest latency, without compromising on the resolution, image clarity and vivid HDR colours, regardless of the indoor lighting conditions.

Aside from priding on their visuals, the TK700STi projector comes with a powerful built-in 5W audio to deliver supreme sound quality. This function also allows customised sound modes for movies, music, sports, and games.

TK700STI 4K Gaming Projector's Sleek Front Easy wireless connectivity for all 1 2 3

ONE MACHINE FOR ALL

Not only is the projector a perfect fit for the home, it’s also a perfect fit for the family. It’s equipped with Google-Certified Android TV streaming to allow users to access the Google Play Store for AndroidTV for better connectivity. With more than 5000 Android applications, movies, TV shows, live sports, news, games and music, it’s a one-stop entertainment centre for everyone.

For avid gamers, the three exclusively tailored modes will allow for optimum gameplay. Being able to choose between PPS, RPG and SPG gaming modes will allow users to create their ideal gameplay setting for the type of game. The projector is also compatible with newly released and classic AAA games, and can be paired with the Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch series.

Finally, its wireless projection capabilities enhances convenience and enjoyment by delivering fast access to users’ Android or iOS devices.

The BenQ TK700STi projector retails at $2499 and is available on Lazada and Shopee.

(Images BenQ)