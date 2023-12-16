In a year when AI took centre stage and started bringing revolutions in our digital lives, the Android universe kept pace by rewarding us with some of the most innovative smartphones we have seen in a long time. Whether it was Motorola trying to set a new standard for flip smartphones with its radical cover display on the Razr 40 Ultra or Google building the Pixel 8 Pro entirely around its generative AI algorithms, Android smartphones this year have kept us on our toes. Now, it is time for us to look back at all the launches we saw this year and choose our best Android phones of 2023.

The beauty of the Android’s versatility was on display this year as various brands tried novel ways to lure buyers into their ecosystem. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which we considered the best smartphone of 2023, pushed the boundaries of conventional smartphones with insane specifications and clever OS design. Then there was also the OnePlus Open, a foldable smartphone that beat Samsung to its own game by focusing primarily on a practical form factor rather than stuffing it with countless features.

We can keep going about more such innovative phones across various price categories but there can only be a handful to make it to Augustman’s list of the best Android phones of 2023.

Hence, if you are ready to roll down the patch of nostalgia, let’s begin with the best Android phones released this year, ranked in order.

Top-rated Android phones of 2023