Photography is an art that many of us would love to be good at. Be it aesthetic corners, everyday discoveries or vacations, taking pictures of such moments and places has become convenient because of smartphones. However, no matter how efficient a smartphone’s camera is, a device dedicated to the purpose of taking beautiful pictures serves as a better investment for an aspiring photographer. This is where some of the best cameras for beginners come in that not just does the job but also fuels a novice’s passion for photography.

In addition to being fancy gear, cameras have fewer limitations, unlike a smartphone. They help take good photographs even in low light and swap lenses for better depth and detail, among other things.

Having said that, finding a suitable one requires a lot of consideration and research. So, here are some of the best cameras for beginner photographers that have a simple user interface, yield good image quality and either come with amazing lenses or are compatible with different ones. But before that, let’s have a look at the following aspects to find the perfect one for yourself.

How to choose the best camera?

Some points to consider while selecting a camera include resolution (megapixels), size of the sensor, lens compatibility and in-built editing modes. Additionally, the warranty and post-purchase services of the cameras should also be taken into account.

Types of cameras

From simple cameras that get you a decent photograph with just a click to high-end manual cameras, you can choose the one that best meets your requirements.

Point-and-shoot camera

Also known as a compact camera, the point-and-shoot camera is the easiest to use. While the basic ones have automatic adjustments, which makes taking a good photo fairly simple, the advanced point-and-shoot cameras come with manual settings, larger sensors and longer zoom features. These are the best cameras for beginner photographers.

However, keep in mind that the lenses are not changeable. So, with the advancement in phone cameras, the basic point-and-shoot cameras are waning in demand. Owing to their compactness and lightweight properties, the high-end versions of these cameras are still popular.

Mirrorless cameras

A mirrorless camera is compact, offers high-quality images, and could be lighter than others, as they mostly have a fixed lens. As the name suggests, mirrorless cameras have no glass, which is found in DSLRs. It also means that they do not have an optical viewfinder. However, you can view through the camera with a live LCD screen or an electronic viewfinder (IVF). These cameras come with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) that allows you to take smooth handheld shots, making them a great choice for beginners. The best example of such a camera with five-axis IBIS is the Fujifilm X-S10.

DSLR cameras

A digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) is synonymous with digital cameras. These are suitable for both entry-level users and professionals. The major advantage of DSLR cameras is that they allow the use of interchangeable lenses. The sensor sizes vary as per the type and brand of these cameras.

Despite the sensors being large enough, the image quality of these cameras still surpasses that of a smartphone. DSLRs are well-known for the in-built electronic viewfinder, through which the photographer can view the image and adjust the frame.

Besides the drawback of the excess weight of these cameras, a DSLR is the best camera you can invest in. However, you can even find DSLR cameras, like the Canon EOS 200D, which weigh only 450 grams.

Here are some of the best cameras for beginners