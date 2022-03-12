Best Drones For Beginners To Get Into Flying And Photography

While life is all about living in the moment, it’s also about capturing them in timeless frames so that we can go back and relive them all over again.

What makes it way cooler, experiential and much more fun – drones that give us inexplicably beautiful keepsakes to cherish for a lifetime. Capturing moments in all their glory with a depth and creativity that’s unknown to normal cameras, drones let you view all-things-basic with a rather unique and magnificent movie-like perspective.

Whether you’re into photography and videography professionally or pursue it as a hobby, drones are sure to have altered the ways of shooting and filming.

While they have been around for quite some time now, the constant advancements in drone technology has led to improved resolution, stabilisation systems, and smart flight controls over the years that make the entire process effortless and enjoyable. Every leading company dealing with photography and videography gear now has an exceptional range of drones to offer and these flying cameras have become an indispensable part of their collections.

If you are planning to step into the world of drone flying for shooting purposes or otherwise, there’s an array of best drones for beginners to choose from. Spanning across budgets based on their key specifications, these beginner drones are perfect to get you started on your drone journey. However, before jumping into our list of drones, there are a few nitty gritties that you should first know about.

As a cosmopolitan garden city, Singapore isn’t short of stunning panoramic views. If you were looking to capture some of the city’s finest angles, however, you’ll have to take note of certain regulations. Hit up the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to find out details such as altitude limits, permits, and restrictions.

With that sorted, let’s get to the fun part: shopping. Here are the best drones for beginners in 2022 to consider.

(Hero and featured image credit: Miguel Ángel Hernández/Unsplash)

10 best drones for beginners to buy in 2022