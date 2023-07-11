The launch of the Nothing Phone (2) is just around the corner and based on the leaks, rumours and other bits of information revealed by the brand so far, it looks like we have a fair idea about what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone. A standout design coupled with a clean software experience and a powerful chipset offers a promising product in the premium smartphone range. This along with the Nothing Phone (1) makes Nothing’s smartphone portfolio a strong one and solidifies the notion that the brand is here to stay.

However, even before it manufactured its first smartphone, there were a couple of other Nothing products that helped put the company on the map. From earbuds to accessories, Nothing manufactures a lot of cool things. Its goal to become the finest alternative to Apple rests on the success of all of its products, not just its smartphones. So, before we dive into its diverse product lineup, let’s clear the basics.

What do we know about Nothing?

Nothing is a consumer tech brand based out of the UK that has, so far, invested in audio products, smartphones and software development for its existing as well as upcoming products. With prominent names such as Teenage Engineering and GV on its side, Nothing wants to stand out from the crowd by offering unique product designs and an easier user experience. Throughout its existence, Nothing has always considered Apple as its sole competitor, despite having a tiny footprint (as of 2023) in the market.

Is Nothing related to OnePlus?

The company has no direct ties with OnePlus as far as business is concerned. However, Carl Pei, who is one of the founders of Nothing, also kickstarted OnePlus back in 2014 with similar goals as a sub-brand of Oppo. Pei was with OnePlus until 2020 before leaving for Nothing, which at that time was a new startup.

What do we know about the upcoming Nothing phone (2)?

The market is eagerly anticipating the Nothing Phone (2), the successor of the popular Nothing Phone (1) from 2022. The Nothing Phone (2) is pitched as an upgrade from the Phone (1), addressing all the concerns that consumers had with the previous version. Teasers and official revelations have shown what the Phone (2) looks like and what its specifications will be. A mildly revised design with a familiar transparent back and Glyph LED lighting are once again the stars of the show.

It is also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will boast a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery and a dual 50-megapixel camera system at the back. The phone is expected to get the updated Nothing OS 2.0 software at launch. Sadly, nothing (pun not intended) has been revealed about the pricing of the Phone (2) though rumours hint at a price tag that rivals the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023, Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and other flagship killers.

What about the other Nothing products?

Here’s a round-up of all the Nothing products – including smartphones and earbuds – that have been released so far and you could buy in 2023.

Nothing Phone (1)

While the Nothing Phone (1) is almost a year old, it continues to be an impressive pick in the midrange smartphone category. Built around the Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Nothing Phone (1), with its 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display, a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery and Nothing OS 1.5, offers a stable smartphone experience. You also get wireless charging as a standard feature, something that most of its rivals fail to offer. Sadly, there’s no in-box charger selling with the Phone (1).

Even with the Phone (2)‘s release just around the corner, Nothing is still offering new features and updates for the Phone (1). In fact, a brand-new software update is coming to the Phone (1) that revamps its aesthetics and upgrades its features. The Phone (1) will get two more OS updates in its lifecycle.

Nothing Ear (2)

Launched in 2023, the Nothing Ear (2) is an evolution of the Nothing Ear (1). Other than the slightly compact dimensions of the charging case, the Ear (2) brings upgrades to the audio performance, support for 24-bit Hi-Res Audio, customisable noise cancellation profiles, personalised audio tuning and up to 36 hours of listening time. Some of the miscellaneous features include IP54 certification for water and dust resistance, support for Qi-standard wireless charging and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. While the Nothing Ear (2) was originally launched in a shade of white, a black variant was announced just before the Phone (2) breaks cover.

Nothing Ear (Stick)

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is an all-out attempt at making a pair of earbuds desirable to the fashion-conscious crowd. Its unique charging case imitates a lipstick case and is only available in a single white variant. Compared to the Ear (1) earbuds that preceded it, the Ear (Stick) lets go of Active Noise Cancellation as well as the silicon ear tips in favour of a more comfortable user experience. Despite losing the ANC, the Nothing Ear (Stick) was presented as an alternative to the better-equipped Ear (1) earbuds. Nothing promises up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge and users can rely on the Nothing X app to tune the audio output and update the firmware. The audio quality is usually considered great for its price.

Nothing Ear (1)

The first product to come with a Nothing logo stamped on its body, the Nothing Ear (1) aimed to offer optimum audio performance with all the necessary features such as ANC and audio tuning via an app. It even came with support for wireless charging, which was a rarity for earbuds selling at similar or even higher price points. However, it was Ear (1)’s design that got people to take notice of this new startup. A transparent case was no big deal but Nothing went on to make the earbuds transparent too, exposing some parts of the circuitry and superimposing some clever graphics. Hence, whether you got the Nothing Ear (1) in white or black, the brand’s philosophy of offering a standout design was expressed boldly. Sadly, the Ear (1) was discontinued as soon as the Ear (stick) was announced in 2022.

Nothing Launcher

Yes, Nothing also has a launcher skin for other smartphones. Released prior to the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing launcher essentially lets you obtain the visual aesthetics of the OS that runs on Nothing’s smartphones. The launcher is available for free to download on the Google Play Store. Other than the icon packs and wallpapers, this launcher also brings the widgets that are available on Nothing’s smartphones.

Will Nothing offer smartwatches, laptops and smart home devices in the future?

Nothing’s ambitions have been to take on Apple with an open ecosystem of connected products. Apple makes smartwatches, laptops and smart home products; categories that Nothing could possibly venture into. There are even possibilities of Nothing breaking into the foldable smartphone space in the near future. However, the focus is currently on conventional smartphones and audio products, based on its recent and upcoming slew of launches.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Nothing)