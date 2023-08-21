If you have a budget of approximately SGD 1,000 to spend on your next smartphone, you are in luck. Considered to be one of the most competitive price segments in the smartphone industry, the devices you can get for under SGD 1,000 are designed to impress. While they are certainly not as well-rounded of a package as the SGD 2,000 flagships, the user experience they deliver is a lot closer than you think. The options listed here won’t be the best smartphones of 2023 but they are unmatched when it comes to sheer value-for-money.

While this list certainly won’t give us the best budget smartphones, the sub-SGD 1,000 category is likely to include smartphones with the best cameras. The Google Pixel 7 is one of the top contenders in this list as it offers the best photography experience though Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is a close second. Then there are phones like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that focus on completely different things but end up being equally tempting for customers.

Hence, we take a look at some of the best phones under SGD 1,000 to buy in Singapore today.

These are the best smartphones under SGD 1000