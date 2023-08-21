If you have a budget of approximately SGD 1,000 to spend on your next smartphone, you are in luck. Considered to be one of the most competitive price segments in the smartphone industry, the devices you can get for under SGD 1,000 are designed to impress. While they are certainly not as well-rounded of a package as the SGD 2,000 flagships, the user experience they deliver is a lot closer than you think. The options listed here won’t be the best smartphones of 2023 but they are unmatched when it comes to sheer value-for-money.
While this list certainly won’t give us the best budget smartphones, the sub-SGD 1,000 category is likely to include smartphones with the best cameras. The Google Pixel 7 is one of the top contenders in this list as it offers the best photography experience though Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is a close second. Then there are phones like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that focus on completely different things but end up being equally tempting for customers.
Hence, we take a look at some of the best phones under SGD 1,000 to buy in Singapore today.
These are the best smartphones under SGD 1000
Price: SGD 1,029
Let’s clear the air first. The OnePlus 11 costs SGD 1,029, a few dollars over our budget range. However, compared to all the other phones on this list, no candidate offers a complete package like the OnePlus 11. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is both fast and power efficient, and along with its ColorOS 13 UI, can deliver a pretty good user experience. Clubbed with its 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 11 can easily last an entire day on a single charge. What’s even better is that the phone comes with a 100W wired charging solution that fills up the large battery in almost the blink of an eye.
The OnePlus 11 also makes a strong case with its 6.7-inch QHD+OLED display with curved edges. Shutterbugs will also be satisfied with the Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, especially the 50-megapixel main camera and the 32-megapixel portrait camera.
Does it now make sense to spend a few extra dollars over your budget?
Price: SGD 999
The Google Pixel 7 is best suited for those who care about the cameras and the user experience. At a price of SGD 999, the Pixel 7, with its 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear cameras, is exceptional in still photography and videography. Thanks to the Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 also delivers professional-grade imaging in post-processing.
Being a Pixel phone, it offers the best Android experience you can get from any smartphone today. The UI is smooth, polished and full of Google’s smartness baked in.
You also get the Pixel 7 in chic colours and you won’t have any complaints about its build quality either. However, watch out for the sub-par battery life that this phone is notorious for. Also, the Tensor G2 chip tends to run hotter than its contemporaries.
Price: SGD 705
Though the iPhone SE is now in its third generation, it continues to offer a glimpse of a bygone era. The chunky vintage bezels around the display, the archaic but still practical Home button, a humble 12-megapixel single rear camera and the compact 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display make the iPhone SE just perfect for someone who doesn’t want to embrace modern smartphones.
While the A15 Bionic chip brings 5G to the iPhone SE, combined with its puny battery, it can barely make it past an entire day, even if you keep your usage limited to basic smartphone tasks. Unless you seek the vintage smartphone user experience, the iPhone SE, starting at SGD 705, is one the trickiest recommendations in this category. However, for those who do seek a vintage experience, there is nothing beating the time capsule that is the iPhone SE.
Price: SGD 900
For less than SGD 900, the iQOO 11 Pro is another one of those high-end Android ‘flagship killers’ that leaves no stone unturned to impress its owners. It offers the mighty performance and efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a max refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits and a simple version of Android 13. The phone relies on a 4,700mAh battery and comes with a 200W wired charger. You also get fast 50W wireless charging support. The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with optical zoom.
Price: SGD 849
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro comes in at a price of SGD 849 and, unlike most other smartphones at this price, this one is all about the cameras. The Reno 10 Pro features a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It’s also one of the most stylish phones in its price category.
On the flip side, the rest of the specifications aren’t as high. A rather generic Snapdragon 778G chipset does just about enough to manage basic tasks. The 80W fast charging solution is effective in quickly filling up the 4,600mAh battery while the 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved edges, is the standard affair in this price range.
Price: SGD 709
If you don’t mind flagship phones that are a year old, the Samsung Galaxy S22, at a price of SGD 709, makes for another great deal in this price range. It relies on last year’s infamous Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that ran hot and inefficiently. However, the rest of the phone has all the elements to make it one of the best smartphones under SGD 1000.
Samsung’s brilliant 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes this an easy phone to recommend. The triple rear camera set-up consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel 3X zoom camera also impresses in both still photography and videography.
While the Galaxy S22’s 3,700mAh battery is small, the rest of the phone’s premium build quality more than makes up for it.
Price: SGD 790
If you don’t like conventional phones, how about a flip smartphone from the very best in the business? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the best flip smartphone to buy until about a month ago when the Galaxy Z Flip 5 dropped in. The Flip 4 has a slightly older display with a small 1.9-inch cover display but it’s still iconic. The real hero here is the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that folds into half. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is also powerful and efficient enough to make it last an entire day, provided your usage is light.
Thanks to Flex mode, the decent set of dual 12-megapixel cameras get the tripod treatment when folded into half. The best part? You can use the main camera for selfies using that small cover display.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best smartphone under SGD 1,000?
The OnePlus 11 is currently the best smartphone to buy under SGD 1,000.
– Which is the best Android phone under SGD 1,000?
The OnePlus 11 is currently the best Android smartphone to buy under SGD 1,000.
