It has been almost three years since Sony released the PlayStation 5 for the masses and despite all of the hardships it saw, the PS5 has gone on to become one of the most sought-after gaming consoles of the current generation.

Despite being exposed to severe competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, with its plethora of award-winning exclusive titles and a more accessible price, continues to be one of the most popular gaming consoles in the industry. So, in a bid to keep its customers and game developers happy, Sony keeps on releasing new accessories to complement the PlayStation 5, instead of releasing a pricier next-gen model. With the Sony PlayStation Portal being announced recently, there has never been a better time to join the PS5 camp.

If your bedroom shelf has a humble PlayStation 5 sitting in standby mode, it’s time to invest in some nice accessories to amp up the experience. We aren’t talking about those simple mods like skins or cases for your DualSense controller. Instead, our list of the best PS5 accessories takes into consideration all those enhancements that could make your hourly gaming sessions more joyous.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these exciting PS5 accessories that you can buy to enhance your gaming experience on this console.

Best PS5 accessories to buy in 2023