With the curtains about to draw over 2023, it is the perfect time to look back at the year that has been for smartphone enthusiasts. As major milestones in the industry took us closer to the next generation of mobile computing, the best smartphones launched in 2023 gave us a glimpse into the future.

Although we saw a lot of enticing flip and foldable smartphones this year, thanks to brands like Samsung and Motorola, the real innovation came from AI. The Google Pixel 8 Pro successfully integrated generative AI into the OS and its core features, thereby contending to be one of the best Android smartphones of 2023.

However, the rest of the industry stuck to the tried-and-tested formula of ‘more is better’. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max tried to take on the crown of the best flagship smartphone of 2023 by establishing itself as the anti-Google Pixel and not associating it with AI advancements. Instead, it focused on the key aspects that make a great smartphone, which include flawless performance, good cameras and exceptional battery life.

What about the best budget smartphone of 2023, you ask? There were many interesting launches in the lower realms of the market but only one stood up and caught our attention.

Hence, without further ado, let’s take a look at our picks for the best smartphones that launched in 2023.

These are the best smartphones launched in 2023