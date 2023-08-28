When you are willing to spend up to SGD 2000 on your next smartphone, the concept of compromises fades away. This is a category of the cream from the smartphone universe, offering the utmost experiences with cameras that can shame DSLR cameras and processors that can outdo most Windows laptops in the same price category. Obviously, your options are limited but the ones available leave no stone unturned to make you happy.
With the recent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the segment has been spiced up with a product that can not only fold into half but redefine what a premium smartphone should strive to offer, i.e., a perfect blend of style and practicality. If you are unwilling to be the early adopter, then phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will serve you better than anything else in this category. If you are willing to be adventurous, there are some potent options from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Huawei. Oh, and don’t forget the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a superb camera phone you can’t ignore.
Hence, without waiting any further, let’s check out some of the best phones under SGD 2000 that you shouldn’t miss.
These are the best smartphones under SGD 2000
Price: SGD 1,828
The most opulent smartphone that exists! The Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung is easily one of the best phones to buy today, if not the best. With a design that’s handsome and full of exquisite touches, the S23 Ultra is built for the elite. Its four rear cameras at the back offer mind-blowing photography, questioning the presence of crop-sensor DSLR cameras. The 200-megapixel camera impresses with its colour science and great low-light imaging, while the 10x optical zoom is a photographer’s delight.
With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the Galaxy S23 Ultra runs effortlessly, indirectly helping its 5,000mAh battery easily offer over a day’s stamina on a single charge. However, the biggest reason to consider the S23 Ultra is its brilliant and immersive 6.8-inch QuadHD+ 1Hz-120Hz AMOLED display, which also tags along its own S Pen stylus stowed within the phone.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Price: SGD 1,528
For those who don’t seek the ultimate, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a smarter choice in this category. It is built around the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip as the S23 Ultra, which means you are guaranteed similar levels of extreme performance without impacting the battery life. The 4,700mAh battery is almost as good as the Ultra, delivering an all-day battery stamina with ease. The 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is a tad smaller but offers almost the same big screen experience you come to expect from Samsung devices.
The Galaxy S23 Plus also has a versatile set of cameras. The triple rear camera with its 50-megapixel main camera delivers great photography results in both day and night. The 3x telephoto camera is also a great tool at your disposal for shooting brilliant portrait photos. To sum it up, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the nicest all-rounder you can buy at this price point.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Price: SGD 1,498
The newest entrant in the block is also the coolest one of the lot. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the flip phone form factor more desirable with its larger and more practical cover display. In fact, you can pretty much run almost all of your apps on this compact display, without needing to use the main display. Responding to texts or quickly checking out YouTube videos on this small display is simply fun.
The rest of the smartphone is nothing short of stellar. The design is stylish and durable. The main flexible display with its 6.7-inch canvas and 120Hz refresh rate is simply the best in its class. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip offers all the performance you need without putting a strain on the small 3,700mAh battery, making it easily an all-day phone. The dual 12-megapixel main camera offers good imaging performance and with the Flex mode adjustments, you can get your own tripod effect. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is simply the trendsetter this season.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Price: SGD 1,815
It’s unwise to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max but if you have to get one today, there won’t be any regrets. Despite being the oldest phone here, the iPhone 14 Pro Max beats most of its rivals when it comes to sheer performance. The A16 Bionic chip is a monster when it comes to raw performance, and when paired with iOS 16/iOS 17, you can expect splendid optimisation that results in a highly polished user experience. Combine this with a large capacity battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max can survive two days on a single charge if you are cautious.
Despite the new 48-megapixel main camera, the still photography performance on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not on par with Samsung’s S23 Ultra. However, it spares no one with its videography performance, which is nothing short of flawless. Add to that the glamorous design and the iPhone 14 Pro Max continues to be a great option in this price range, until the iPhone 15 Pro Max drops in.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Price: SGD 1,299
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the older yet most affordable smartphones you can buy in this category. The Pixel 7 Pro’s primary draw is its splendid set of cameras that continue to delight in every condition. With a 50-megapixel main camera, the Pixel’s onboard image processing via the Tensor G2 chip results in natural colours and impressive clarity. The 48-megapixel 5x optical zoom camera is another blessing for those who seek great zoom performance. These cameras are also capable of doing good videography.
Other than photography, the Pixel 7 Pro also delivers the nicest Android experience with a focus on cutesy aesthetics. The Tensor G2 chip is fast and efficient to keep the phone smooth but heats up substantially. The 5,000mah battery struggles to last an entire day but its biggest redeeming factor is its unique design.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
Price: SGD 1,599
The Xiaomi 13 Pro belongs to a niche category of smartphones focusing solely on cameras. Its triple cameras with a 50-megapixel image sensor each have been tuned by Leica to obtain a certain style of photography synonymous with Leica cameras. If you love taking portrait and B&W photos, this is a must-have phone for you.
The rest of the Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts all the high-end specifications such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,820mAh battery and a 120W wired fast charging solution. However, the MIUI 13 software experience may not be to everyone’s taste and Xiaomi’s software support is questionable.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Xiaomi)
Price: SGD 1,532
The Huawei P60 Pro is unconventional in most ways imaginable. Be it the design or its choice of chipset, the P60 Pro is not an easy recommendation in this category for everyone. For us though, it’s this exclusivity that sets it apart from the crowd.
The Huawei P60 Pro is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip from last year but lacks the 5G modem. Hence, you are stuck with 4G networks but on the plus side, you can expect greater battery life than most 5G phones. A 6.67-inch 1220 x 2700 pixel resolution display with curved edges and Kunlun Glass protection fits the bill whereas the 4,815mAh battery with 88W wired and 50W wireless charging. The triple rear camera system comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel 3.5x optical zoom camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera fulfils all the photography and videography needs of even the professionals. Summing it up is the styling, which stands out from the crowd.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Huawei)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which is the best smartphone to buy under SGD 2000?
– The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best smartphone to buy under SGD 2000.
Which is the best iPhone to buy under SGD 2000?
– The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone to buy under SGD 2000.