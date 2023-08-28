When you are willing to spend up to SGD 2000 on your next smartphone, the concept of compromises fades away. This is a category of the cream from the smartphone universe, offering the utmost experiences with cameras that can shame DSLR cameras and processors that can outdo most Windows laptops in the same price category. Obviously, your options are limited but the ones available leave no stone unturned to make you happy.

With the recent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the segment has been spiced up with a product that can not only fold into half but redefine what a premium smartphone should strive to offer, i.e., a perfect blend of style and practicality. If you are unwilling to be the early adopter, then phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will serve you better than anything else in this category. If you are willing to be adventurous, there are some potent options from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Huawei. Oh, and don’t forget the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a superb camera phone you can’t ignore.

Hence, without waiting any further, let’s check out some of the best phones under SGD 2000 that you shouldn’t miss.

These are the best smartphones under SGD 2000