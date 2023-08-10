The new bunch of foldable phones from Samsung and Motorola may have wooed everyone with their cool features and stylish designs, but it’s the affordable segment of smartphones that has seen a lot of action lately. Even when manufacturers are restricted by budget, they can’t afford (pun not intended) to miss out on incorporating the basic features that consumers are seeking. This allows these smartphone brands to play a clever game of permutations and combinations, wherein they need to meet the cost of economies but generate enough appeal for consumers.
Thankfully, if you have a budget of SGD 500, the smartphone market in Singapore has some interesting options to offer. While you won’t be finding any older iPhones in this range, the affordable Android phones leave no stone unturned to put a smile on your face.
Hence, for the contender of the best smartphones under SGD 500, we are looking at some recent launches from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo and Honor. While the specifications on these smartphones are enough to catch your attention, there are some compromises that may put off some buyers seeking the perfect all-around package. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the value for money more than makes up for it.
So without further ado, here are some of the best smartphones under SGD 500 to buy in Singapore today.
Smartphones Under SGD 500 that offer incredible value for money
The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes in at a starting price of SGD 478 and for that price, there’s a lot on offer here. Other than the premium design inspired by the flagship Galaxy S23, the Galaxy A34 offers certain niceties such as a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS assistance.
The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip is good enough for generic smartphone tasks and Samsung’s One UI based on Android 13 is among the most polished software experience in this category. Samsung even promises up to four years of OS updates, which is unheard of in the midrange smartphone space.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is another good option within this price bracket. It uses the same Dimensity 1080 chipset as the Samsung Galaxy A34 and comes in similar storage variants. Other niceties on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G include a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera and MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Note that the MIUI software experience is often full of bloatware and users have complained of getting bombarded with ads and suggestions. Additionally, Xiaomi’s policies on software updates aren’t as good as Samsung’s.
You can get the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at a price of SGD 439.
The Oppo Reno 8T stands out from the other phones on this list as, instead of being an all-rounder, it lays importance on factors such as style and good cameras.
To that effect, the phone comes in luminescent and glittery colour schemes, featuring a curved edge display design. This display uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The main rear camera features a 108-megapixel sensor and is complemented by the 2-megapixel microscope camera and 2-megapixel depth camera. Other basic features include a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 4,400mAh battery and a 67W wired charging solution.
The Reno 8T is available at a price of SGD 499.
The Poco X5 Pro is largely based on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G but with a couple of tweaks. The similarities include a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, a 16-megapixel front camera and a power key-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Where they differ is the chipset as the Poco X5 Pro 5G relies on a Snapdragon 778G chip for all its performance needs. The main rear camera also comes with a 108-megapixel image sensor, thereby offering a different camera experience from its Redmi sibling. Lastly, the Poco X5 Pro 5G wears a design that caters to the youth. Hence, if you can settle for a phone that comes painted in bold colours, the Poco X5 Pro is a decent bet in this price segment.
The Poco X5 Pro 5G will set you back by SGD 438.
The Honor X9a 5G is specifically aimed at those who want a refreshing option in this price bracket. The specifications are rather familiar to what the competition offers – a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display with curved edges, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64-megapixel main rear camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,100mAh capacity battery that supports 40W wired charging. However, it is the design that sets the Honor X9a 5G apart from its rivals. With a 7.9mm slim body, the phone is among the most stylish options you could bag in this price bracket.
The Honor X9a 5G is selling at a price of SGD 419.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the most popular smartphone in Singapore?
– Apple’s iPhones are among the most popular smartphones in Singapore.