When COVID-19 happened, it plunged many businesses into a paralysis. Now that we are living in the new normal, it looks like many companies will continue to support and encourage flexible working arrangements. Indeed, Global Workplace Analytics estimates that 25% of workers will be expected to continue to work from home. This means that remote working will further accelerate a shift to digital technologies and alter the role of the office multifunction printer (MFP) play in this new world.

With many remote workers not using or having access to home office printers, it is likely that their preference for digital collaboration will continue when they return to the office. Indeed, nearly 80% of print industry executives see the crisis as an opportunity to innovate and introduce new products and services. According to a 2020 survey by Brother Nordics, they found that that 28% of those working from home were working in their free time every day or several times a week, compared to 8% of office workers; and that those waiting for ‘old normal’ work patterns to return may be disappointed as hybrid working looks likely to be a permanent shift in behaviour.

With 40% of job candidates saying that flexibility is now one of their top three factors when making career decisions, it has become a major factor in people’s choice of employer, This creates major challenges for IT managers to meet the demands of the new employee-driven economy.

Brother Printers for New Normal

As hybrid working continues to grow, businesses could be considering decentralising printers or even introducing business level printers at employees’ homes, a solution that Brother has recently introduced for some large and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, Brother Managed Print Services (MPS) programme enables IT managers to create greater uniformity and control across the equipment for employees. Not only does it provide the reassurance of robust network, device and document security, it gives you the ability to decentralise your office technology while maintaining visibility of costs, remote monitoring and management – wherever those devices are located. For consumers, having a MPS-ready printer means that should you begin a new career at a company with hybrid working arrangements, your home office printing needs are settled, without compromising the IT security demands of your corporate office.

Brother HL-L8260CDN Colour Laser Printer

A single function colour laser printer suitable for medium size workgroups up to 10 users, the Brother HL-L8260CDN colour Laser Printer is an MPS-ready option that won’t break the bank yet serve the needs for the entire family. Delivering flexibility, reliability, affordability to positively enhance your productivity and efficiency, the colour laser HL-L8260CDN lets you print with greater speed and assurance while offering lower cost thanks to super and ultra high-yield toners. The HL-L8260CDN can be programmed to suit your employer’s requirements with Brother Special Solutions Customisation (SSC). [Shop here]

Brother HL-L5100DN Monochrome Laser Printer

A single function high speed monochrome laser printer suitable for small size workgroups of up to 5 users, the Brother HL-L5100DN Monochrome Laser Printer is also MPS-ready. Equipped with automatic 2-sided printing and Ethernet network connectivity for easy sharing of the printer within the household, the mono laser printer keeps productivity at its maximum with high print speed of up to 40ppm. It’s a great “set up and forget” monochrome laser printer for busy moms and dads who don’t want to fuss around having to load paper for the kids all the time thanks to the default paper tray of up to 250 sheets capacity, 50 sheets multi-purpose tray, plus optional upgrades of two additional paper trays, bringing the total paper capacity up to 1,340 sheets. [Shop here]