Working from home sounded like a good idea at the time, but then the reality and practice of actually working from home brought the implications of increased utility bills, the competing cacophony of voices of family members and worst of all the total lack of IT support when the productivity tools you were using simply don’t work.

One of post-pandemic life’s greatest ironies is that the in-home tech support (almost always the man in the house) is quite often in need of tech support himself. This is where in a world of uncertainty, the reliability and support of having a Brother printer that just works provides invaluable peace of mind.

“TODAY’S BUSINESS OWNERS AND WORKGROUPS DEMAND GREATER PRODUCTIVITY AND RELIABILITY – ALL WHILE KEEPING RUNNING COSTS LOW. WITH BROTHER’S LATEST MONO LASER PRINTERS AND MULTI- FUNCTION CENTRES (MFCS), THEY WON’T HAVE TO COMPROMISE.”- NIGEL LEE, COUNTRY MANAGER AT BROTHER SINGAPORE

Your business partner at home or in the office, Brother’s new series of mono-laser printers combine top-class print speeds, enhanced mobile connectivity, and cost-saving features. Designed for wired and wireless connectivity, how many printing systems can claim NFC (Nearfield-communication) features where it is simple to access a Brother device directly from a compatible smartphone using the iPrint&Scan app.

Designed to support a business environment or a permanent hybrid working arrangement, Brother’s commitment to its ‘Customer First’ approach shows in its latest series of mono laser printers and MultiFunction Centres. The DCP-L2550DW is a worthy addition for those looking for a workaday mono laser with good speed and a friendly price tag

As anyone with Home-Based Learning children can attest, printing worksheets and end-of-year exam papers on a printer with a capacity for 250 sheets is a working parent’s dream. In addition to a flatbed scanner, the DCP-L2550DW lives up to its “multifunction copier” moniker with a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) for scanning or copying multipage documents like school notes or office spreadsheets.

Flexible And Easy To Use

With outstanding print speeds, cost-saving innovations and user-friendly mobile printing capabilities, the new series of mono laser printer, HL-L2375DW and four Multi-Function Centres (MFCs), the DCP-L2535DW, DCP-2550DW, MFCL2715DW and MFC- L2750DW, delivers a compelling blend of cutting-edge features and renowned Brother reliability that can be depended on for years to come.

Printing Word documents, the Brother printer series averages 36 pages per minute (ppm), and if ‘show and tell” or business presentations includes PDF, PowerPoint, and Excel files in addition to the aforementioned text document, the print speed is a brisk 15ppm. Graphics quality is quite suitable for micro-business or home use, especially if you are doing small PowerPoint handouts.

The flagship Brother MFC-L2750DW XL one of Brother’s first “XL” laser printers, which includes extra toner right out of the box. You can copy, scan, and fax multipage two-sided documents (up to 50 pages or 100 sides) from the MFC-L2750DW’s single-pass, auto-duplexing scanner. The MFC-L2750DW XL’s control panel consists of a 3.5-inch colour LCD surrounded by a handful of buttons and a number pad allow you to configure the machine, as well as perform walk-up print, copy, scan, or fax jobs.

Complemented by Brother’s Nuance Paperport with OCR (available for download), a popular state-of-the art document management and archiving programme with the ability to create editable PDFs and other text documents from scanned text – an immensely useful application for small offices and businesses (or students).

