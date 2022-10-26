Brother’s New Smartcut Printer Is Simpler, Smarter and Most Importantly, Saves Paper

When it comes to versatile printers that can be used for the home or office, the only way one printer can distinguish itself from one another is in the specs, whether it be in efficiency or printing speed. But with its latest printer, Brother has come up with an innovation that caught out interest.

Its industrial designation is a mouthful and reads like someone’s password – DCPJ1700DW – but its marketing name succinctly sums up its significance – the SmartCut Printer.

It was a revelation in the work-from-home age, and just as relevant as we all trudge slowly, reluctantly back to the work-from-office age. In many ways, it is the ideal printer, printing in vivid colour for resolutions up to a very detailed 1,200 by 6000 dots per inch, and can print at speeds of up to 16.5 images or impressions per minute for colour prints. The images produced are rich and, for documents up to A4, can match industrial prints.

But it’s in the ‘SmartCut’ portion of its name that the printer stands out. As it prints, the printer automatically cuts A5 printouts from A4 paper with precision. We especially love this function because not only does it save us the hassle of having to manually cut the paper, it also helps save paper.

According to conservancy group StopWaste, inefficient use of printers in the office can waste between 1 to 3 percent of company revenue, and an average of 17% of everything printed is considered waste. The pulp and paper industry also uses exorbitant amounts of industrial water, the biggest water polluter, and the third largest emitter of global warming pollution in most industrialized nations. A smarter printer that maximises paper use can help mitigate some of these excesses.

Functionally, this is the printer for those who use A5 paper in their work or collaterals – chapbook publishers, restaurants that use QR code menus, and design agencies that create products that require the tactile appeal of paper, among others. Even products or services who market via the use of flyers will benefit from using Brother’s SmartCut Printer. At home, it is especially useful for printing recipes, event invitations and for arts and crafts.

It is not just in cutting A4 to A5 that the printer is ‘Smart’. Combined with the free Brother Mobile Connect app, you can send a print job from any device under the same network as the printer. This means that documents sent to your phone can also be printed easily, without the hassle of forwarding the same document to your computer.

Our verdict? The SmartCut Printer is the right step forward in paper conservation. It is about as powerful as most home printers out there, but its SmartCut function puts it heads and shoulders above them.

Brother SmartCut Printer, DCP-J1700DW is priced at S$278 (w GST) and is now available in both retail (superstores & retail Shops) and eCommerce (Lazada, Shopee) channels.